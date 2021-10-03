Shane Lowry and John Murphy come up short as Danny Willett wins Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Danny Willett (left) and John Murphy watch a tee shot during day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. Malcolm Mackenzie/PA Wire.

Englishman Danny Willett gave himself the perfect 34th birthday present with victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The former Masters champion went into the final round at St Andrews with a three-shot lead and carded a 68 to win by two from fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton and Joakim Lagergren of Sweden.

Willett was briefly caught by Richard Bland but four birdies and only one bogey on the front nine put him in a strong position, and he kept his nose comfortably in front after another bogey at the 10th to finish on 18 under.

It is Willett’s eighth European Tour win, while Hatton produced a good performance following the disappointment of Europe’s Ryder Cup defeat.

It was a disappointing day for the Irish duo of Shane Lowry and John Murphy, who both entered the final round on -11, three shots off the lead.

Lowry carded a four-under-par round to finish on -15, which left him in a tie for fourth, four shots adrift of Willett. John Murphy found a late birdie to finish on -12, one under for the day, which saw him move into the top ten, finishing in a tie for ninth.

It was an impressive showing from the 23-year-old Cork golfer, who was playing in just his third European Tour event.