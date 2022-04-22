Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter into ‘strides’ early in New Orleans

Shane Lowry sported some ugly trousers but looked sharp with partner Ian Poulter as they moved into contention for the $8.3 million (€7.6m) Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Sporting loud checked slacks and matching shirt, apparently chosen by Poulter, the Offaly star made seven of the team’s nine birdies as they opened with an eight-under 64 in the fourballs at TPC Louisiana.

The Ryder Cup team-mates were tied 10th in the clubhouse, four shots behind pace-setters Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore, whose 12-under 60 gave them a one-shot lead over Aaron Rai and David Lipsky, Robert Garrigus and Tommy Gainey, and Sam Ryder and Doc Redman.

“We did have fun, and we played all right,” beamed Lowry. “It’s been a long couple of months. The only thing that keeps me going this week is that I have a good partner, and we had a good bit of craic out there.”

Putting well, Lowry (left) birdied the 10th, 13th, 14th and 18th, then sandwiched a counting bogey at the sixth between birdies at the fourth, fifth and seventh as Poulter bookended their back nine with two birdies.

“I’ve just been spending time on my putting, doing drills and working with my coach down in Jupiter,” Lowry said of his excellent form with the blade. “I’m trying not to think about it too much. I’ll just keep going, and, hopefully, one of these weeks, I’ll be standing there with a trophy.”

As for whose idea it was to wear the slacks, Lowry protested: “It wasn’t mine! We’ve got a bit of green on us for tomorrow – so, hopefully, it’ll bring some luck. It’s just a bit of fun. This is the last time these will ever be coming out of my wardrobe.”

As Tyrrell Hatton and Danny Willett shot 63 to lie joint fifth, Bill Haas and his 68-year-old father Jay carded a seven-under 65 to match world No 2 Collin Morikawa and fifth-ranked Viktor Hovland.

In Spain, Niall Kearney was one-under through 15 holes when play was suspended due to fading light in the rain-delayed DP World Tour’s ISPS Handa Championship at Infinitum’s Lakes Course in Tarragona.

South Africa’s Hennie Du Plessis was nine-under with two holes to play, three shots ahead of Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen and American Johannes Veerman, who shot six-under 64s to lead by a shot from Scot David Law and England’s Jack Senior after heavy rain and thunderstorms delayed play by two hours.

Jonathan Caldwell was 87th after a 71, while Cormac Sharvin birdied at two of his last four holes for a 72 at the venue, which will again host November’s Q-School Final Stage.

In the DIO Implant LA Open, Leona Maguire’s battle to recapture her putting form continued when she had 33 putts in a two-over 73 to trail early leaders Dane Emily Kristine Pedersen and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka by six shots at Wilshire Country Club.

ISPS Handa Championship, 1.0; Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2.15; LPGA Tour LA Open, 11.30pm

(All live on Sky Sports)