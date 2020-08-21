Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell see FedEx Cup hopes evaporate at Northern Trust

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell saw their slim FedEx Cup hopes evaporate when they finished outside the projected cut mark in the Northern Trust at TPC Boston.

Texan Scottie Scheffler (24) blasted the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, a 12-under 59, to grab a share of the clubhouse lead on 13-under par.

But Lowry (33) and McDowell (41) can start making plans for next month’s US Open.

The Clara man needed a top-five finish to make the top 70 who progress to next week’s BMW Championship in Chicago.

But an erratic 69 left him two shots outside the projected cut mark on one-under as McDowell, who required a top-10, shot 72 to prop up the field on seven-over.

Dallas star Scheffler (24), joint fourth behind Collin Morikawa in the PGA Championship, brushed in a five footer at the last for his 12th birdie of the day and a 59 that gave him the early lead with Australian Cameron Davis (25) on 13-under.

At the European Tour’s ISPS Handa Wales Open, Scotland’s Connor Syme shot 70 in high winds at Celtic Manor Resort to lead by two shots from a six-man group on six-under.

Cormac Sharvin shot 71 to make the three-over cut as Paul Dunne shot 72 and Jonathan Caldwell a 74 to survive on the four-over mark. However, Gavin Moynihan’s 70 was one shot too many.

In the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon, Stephanie Meadow birdied the tough, par-three 17th for the second day running to post a 74 and share 52nd on eight-over at halfway.

Sweden’s Dani Holmqvist carded a one-under 70 to lead by a shot on one-under from American Austin Ernst and Germany’s Sophia Popov but Leona Maguire and amateur Olivia Mehaffey missed the cut.

Maguire signed for a 75 to miss out by a shot on 10-over as Mehaffey shot a second successive 77 to finish two shots further back.

In amateur golf, Kilkenny’s Mark Power (20) closed with a stunning, five-under 66 but lost out in a three-way playoff for the Brabazon Trophy at Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire.

The Wake Forest star fired two eagles, three birdies and two bogeys in the best round of the day by four shots to set a 10-under target.

That forced a playoff with Denmark’s Christoffer Bring and France’s David Ravetto but Power bowed out after making par to their birdies at the first extra hole.

Ravetto birdied the second to win as Holywood’s Tom McKibbin finished eighth on six-under after a 71.

Online Editors