Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell joint-second at RBC Heritage after blemish-free opening rounds of 66

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot during a pro-am prior to the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SHANE LOWRY insists that patience is the key to ending his 1,000-day drought after opening with a five-under 66 in the RBC Heritage.

Low on energy after finishing tied third in the Masters, he’s keen to keep his patience and win for the first time since The Open in 2019.

“I woke up this morning and I couldn’t believe it was Thursday already,” said Lowry, who was in a five-way tie for second with 2013 winner Graeme McDowell, three shots behind early leader Cameron Young. “I felt like the Masters was only yesterday, and I felt quite tired.

“But I got out there and I got after it, and I had a nice group with Jordan (Spieth) and Justin (Thomas), and there were some nice crowds out there. You feed off the energy, and it was nice to get out and shoot a good score.”

With two top-10s in his last three starts at Harbour Town, Lowry loves the test, and after coming close to a win in the Honda Classic and the Masters, he knows he has to bide his time and wait for his turn.

“I feel like I just need to try and keep knocking on the door,” Lowry said.

“I’d love to get another win soon. I feel like I haven’t won for a while. So I just need to be patient and need to keep going – and, hopefully, I get the breaks on some Sunday when I need it, and I can win another tournament soon. That’s kind of what’s just spurring me on at the minute.”

McDowell has struggled with back spasms for the past two weeks, but he was back to his best at a favourite stomping ground yesterday, firing five birdies in a 66 after getting some inspiration watching the Masters.

“It’s always great to watch the best players in the world and realise that you were there once, and you can be back there again,” McDowell said, adding he’d love “Rory’s driving, Tiger’s mind and Shane’s chipping”.

“I feel like I’ve got some renewed energy the last few months and want to obviously continue that momentum, continue playing well. This is always a fun golf course and a challenge I enjoy.”

Tiger Woods finished 47th at Augusta National, but he looks certain to play The Open at St Andrews in July after organisers of the JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am confirmed the 15-time Major winner (left) will play at Adare Manor from July 4-5.

Lowry and Rory McIlroy claimed the maiden amateur titles in the West of Ireland Championship and a stellar field will gather at County Sligo for the 99th edition of the championship today.

Sponsored by Connolly’s Audi, there is a new format this year, with the top 16 after three rounds of strokeplay qualifying for the matchplay stages on Monday and Tuesday.

Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley (24) defends with South of Ireland champion TJ Ford, Irish Close and Irish Amateur Open holder Peter O’Keeffe from Douglas, Castle’s Robert Moran, and Galway’s Liam Nolan among his biggest rivals.

RBC Heritage

Live, Sky Sports, Friday 8.0pm