Shamrock Rovers ‘unequivocally’ condemns the actions of two ‘so called’ supporters’ following disturbance in Waterford

A firework explodes over the pitch during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers have ‘unequivocally’ condemned the actions of two ‘so called’ supporters after their match against Waterford was halted due to fireworks being let off last night.

The League of Ireland champions came from a goal down to beat Waterford as a brace from Danny Mandroiu and a header from Seán Hoare gave Rovers a hard-earned win over the Blues, who slip into the relegation play-off position on goal difference after a titanic battle at the RSC.

The game was held up for a period of eight minutes with 16 minutes on the clock when a number of Rovers fans launched fireworks onto the playing area, hitting Waterford player Anthony Wordsworth, and referee Rob Hennessy took both teams off the field of play.

"Shamrock Rovers F.C. unequivocally condemns the actions of two ‘so called’ supporters whose actions caused disruption at last night’s league game at the RSC in Waterford,” read a Rovers statement.

“The two individuals were arrested by Gardai at the scene and taken from the ground. The club will cooperate fully with the Gardai on any follow-up matters and will also be issuing indefinite bans from attending Tallaght Stadium to the people concerned.

“It is regrettable that the actions of two individuals caused reputational damage to the club and was not reflective of the atmosphere and support from the large away crowd of over 350 Hoops fans who supported the team throughout, enjoying a 3-1 away win.”

The home side shocked Rovers when they struck the front on 12 minutes. Jack Stafford sent over a left-wing cross that saw defender Lee Grace and goalkeeper Leon Pohls get involved a complete misunderstanding, and John Martin fired home from 12 yards for his 10th league goal of the season.

Graham Burke went close to levelling matters with a minute of added time in the half played when Seán Gannon’s right-wing cross was cleared by defender Greg Halford into the path of the attacker, but his cracking 20-yard shot was turned around the posts by Brian Murphy.

The champions drew level on 70 minutes when Dylan Watts sent over a left-wing corner kick that saw Mandroiu peel off his marker to power a close-range header inside a crowded penalty area past Murphy.

Watts turned provider once again six minutes later as Rovers went in front when his left-wing free-kick was missed by Murphy, and Hoare headed home from six yards, before Mandroiu added a third in injury time when finishing off a sublime through ball from the impressive Watts.

Waterford FC – Murphy; Evans, Halford, Nolan, Stafford; Wordsworth, O’Keeffe, Griffin (Power 75); Martin, Tshipamba (Quitirna 56), Patterson.

Shamrock Rovers – Pohls; Hoare, Lopes, Grace (Murphy 60); Gannon, Watts, O’Neill, Farrugia (Cruise 89); Burke (Abada 86), Greene, Mandroiu.