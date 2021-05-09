| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Seve may be gone but his legend lives on

Dermot Gilleece

Memories of Ballesteros’ brilliance remain, ten years after his passing

Seve Ballesteros. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Expand

Close

Seve Ballesteros. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty

Seve Ballesteros. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty

Seve Ballesteros. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty

Only last Sunday in the TV commentary of the Valspar Tournament from Florida’s Innisbrook Resort, it was felt appropriate to reverentially recall Seve Ballesteros. Apparently Sam Burns, who was about to register his first PGA Tour win, had sharpened his splendid bunker play through studying videos of the celebrated Spaniard.

Those of us fortunate enough to have watched Seve in his pomp will be aware Burns couldn’t have chosen better. It is enough simply to recall glorious bunker recoveries hit with a two-iron at Royal Dublin in 1986, as part of a memorable exhibition with Jack Nicklaus.

Top Videos

Privacy