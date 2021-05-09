Seve may be gone but his legend lives on

Only last Sunday in the TV commentary of the Valspar Tournament from Florida’s Innisbrook Resort, it was felt appropriate to reverentially recall Seve Ballesteros. Apparently Sam Burns, who was about to register his first PGA Tour win, had sharpened his splendid bunker play through studying videos of the celebrated Spaniard.

Those of us fortunate enough to have watched Seve in his pomp will be aware Burns couldn’t have chosen better. It is enough simply to recall glorious bunker recoveries hit with a two-iron at Royal Dublin in 1986, as part of a memorable exhibition with Jack Nicklaus.

The much-loved conquistador was 10 years dead last Friday, taken by cancer a month past his 54th birthday in 2011. Which prompts charming memories, some shared and some delightfully personal.

New to me were the reflections of Mitchell Platts, one-time golf correspondent of The Times and later director of corporate affairs with the European Tour. He recalled some wickedly candid revelations from a two-hour breakfast he and Seve shared in the salubrious surroundings of The Ritz in London’s Picadilly in 1992.

In his own words, Ballesteros admitted being drunk at the tender age of 12. “I came home and my father and mother had gone fishing,” he told Platts. “My lunch had been left and there was a bottle of wine, so I took a drink. I had four glasses and was drunk when I got back to school. I slapped the woman teacher and I was suspended. It was revenge because she had smacked me across the hand with a ruler because I was talking in class.”

Two years later, he quit school and took a personal pledge, aware that alcohol might impinge on his ambitions to become a professional golfer.

He didn’t like school, but enjoyed the company of his friends. And running. “I won the regional championship for 1500 metres by 25 or 30 metres,” he recalled. “They gave me a tiny trophy. It is worth maybe only 50p, but I still have it in my trophy cupboard.”

It seems to have been a happy upbringing as one of four boys, reared in a two-storey stone farmhouse overlooking the Real Club de Golf de Pedrena, across the Bay of Santander. The house had been inherited from his mother’s uncle and Seve’s earliest memories were of his mother frequently finding him on the bedroom floor after he had been pushed out of the bed he shared with his brother Vicente. He was 10 before getting a bed of his own.

I always thought of Seve as being intellectually very bright, though the late Peter Dobereiner of The Guardian, insisted his ability to manipulate situations to his own advantage, was attributable more to native cunning. Whatever the truth of it, he was never more in control of matters than as Ryder Cup captain at Valderrama in 1997.

As a player, it was a difficult time for him. Two months prior to the event, he and the American skipper, Tom Kite, met in a Shell Wonderful World of Golf match at Pedrena. The once sparkling skills were recognisable only in the short game, as he struggled desperately to a 76 against a 67 from Kite.

He left his rival for dead, however, in his passionate handling of the European cause at Valderrama, where he had designed the pivotal long 17th hole with its treacherous water-protected green. “My main concern is the calmness and emotional control of the players,” he said. “It is only when a player is calm and determined that he can produce the best results.”

During a fascinating build-up to the matches, he referred to a particularly long trip the previous Sunday evening from his home in northern Spain to the Costa del Sol. Where was he delayed? “In Madrid, for two hours,” he explained. Whereupon Dai Davies, Dobereiner’s successor at The Guardian, enquired: “Did you happen to see my luggage?” “Ah, you travel BA [British Airways] again,” suggested the Spaniard cheerily. “No, I travelled Iberia,” came the acid reply, naming the official carriers to the Ryder Cup. Ballesteros eyed the well-rounded scribe. “Too bad my clothes won’t fit you, otherwise I would lend you some,” he said, with a sly grin.

Oozing bonhomie, he even got Kite’s agreement to a change of format, whereby play on Friday and Saturday would start with fourballs rather than the traditional foursomes. Why the change? “It was just an idea,” came the innocent reply.

Just an idea. Only those with similarly devious minds could see a connection with Europe’s struggle to only two halved matches from the opening four foursomes in defence of the title in 1989. And the fact that Ballesteros and Jose-Maria Olazabal, the famed Spanish Armada, were the only winners in the same series at Kiawah Island in 1991, when the trophy was relinquished.

The change was agreed and Europe proceeded to win the rearranged fourballs by 5.5 points to 2.5.

Then there was the instruction that the soles and heels of the new dress shoes which the players would wear to the pre-tournament gala dinner should all be roughened with sandpaper. “That was Seve’s way of guarding against a player slipping and injuring himself,” said Roddy Carr, his business manager at the time. “He also handed ear-plugs to each player so that they could block out all noise on the first tee when the tournament started.”

Meanwhile, there were interesting exchanges with Kite, to and from their media interviews.

Ballesteros: “Sleep well, Tom?” Kite: “Five or six hours, when I eventually settled down.” “That’s more than me. I had only four hours.”

Kite: “Carmen [Seve’s wife] walked past our bedroom window at about midnight. I think she was scouting.”

Ballesteros: “I think she had lost her way at that time.” Then, after mutual smiles, they went their separate ways — until the next time.

For the record, Europe won a tight contest by 14.5 to 13.5.

Outside of his own family, nobody knew Seve better than Spain’s Maria Acacia Lopez-Bachiller, who worked as a press officer for the European Tour. As it happened, their careers ran parallel, from her first assignment at the 1974 Spanish Open at La Manga, which also marked the debut of a promising 17-year-old professional from Pedrena.

“Seve was everything,” she said with obvious warmth, when we talked at a lunch in London almost eight years ago. “We all miss him. He could enter this room and light it up with a charming smile. But he could also be like a bull, you know. In the middle of the ring when they are waiting for the matador, the bull is going arrgh!, arrgh!” And by way of emphasis, she simulated the angry animal’s front hoof tearing at the ground.

But Maria always knew how to handle him. Mind you, there was an occasion in Valencia in January 1999 which could have been decidedly embarrassing for the petite mother of two boys.

“Not winning since 1995 made it a frustrating period for him and he was having a bad time,” she told me. “That day, on a golf course which he himself designed, he shot something like 89 or 90. When I see him looking so miserable, I say we should have a little talk after dinner. And he say yes, come up to my room. So I went up to his room. And we spent something like three hours talking. Then at half-past-two, maybe three o’clock in the morning, I said ‘Seve, I’m going back to my room because I have to work tomorrow.’

“You should see me getting down the corridor, looking every way. If somebody saw me in his room. He married, me married. It would be a disaster. But I run fast and nobody see me. Fortunately.”

With that, she giggled like a teenager at the memory. Ballesteros had that effect on people.