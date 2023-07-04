Sergio Garcia to miss the Open Championship for the first time since 1997 as Graeme McDowell fails to qualify

Sergio Garcia failed to advance from final qualifying for the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Amateur Hugh Foley agonisingly missed out by a shot as LIV Golf’s Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell also came up short in their bids to qualify for The Open at Royal Liverpool.

There were 19 places up for grabs in four Final Qualifying venues across the UK, but Foley and McDowell were among the 17 Irish to miss out.

McDowell shot rounds of 72 and 68 to finish on four-under at West Lancashire, two shots behind Garcia, who failed to qualify for The Open for the first time since 1997 after he followed a 67 with a 71 to miss out by three strokes.

Garcia, who finished joint second behind Rory McIlroy the last time Royal Liverpool staged the Open in 2014, was unable to claim one of the five places on offer in the 36-hole qualifying event at West Lancashire.

The former Masters champion was in good shape following an opening 67 but could only add a second round of 71 to finish six under par, five shots behind leading qualifier Matt Wallace.

Sergio Garcia during final qualifying for the Open Championship at the West Lancashire Golf Club, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I haven’t really missed many Majors since turning pro in 1999, just one because of Covid and the PGA a couple of months ago, and unfortunately, I’m going to miss this one,” Garcia said.

“It’s a shame, but it’s the game. I felt I had it close, in the grasp of my hand, but that’s what it is. If you don’t even come here, you can’t get disappointed because you are not even trying. I was trying and unfortunately it just wasn’t good enough.”

Playing alongside Garcia, Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan carded rounds of 65 and 69 to finish a shot behind Wallace, with South Africa’s Kyle Barker, England’s Alex Fitzpatrick and German amateur Tiger Christensen securing the other qualifying places.

“Playing in front of my home crowd today was brilliant so I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like come two weeks’ time,” Jordan said in a social media post on the DP World Tour’s account.

“It was great playing with Sergio, obviously a great player, Masters champion and brilliant off the tee. He obviously brought more people along so I thoroughly enjoyed his company. I cannot wait to get there (Hoylake).”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Malone’s Matt McClean was the best of the Irish there on three-under and there was also disappointment for the man he beat in the US Mid-Amateur final last year to claim spots in the Masters and the US Open.

Foley (26) got himself in the hunt at Royal Porthcawl when he holed an eight-iron from 176 yards for an ace at the 11th in his second round, then made a 40 footer for birdie at the 12th.

But he lipped out from 12 feet for his par-five at the 18th to add a 70 to his opening 72 and finish on level par, a shot behind qualifiers Laurie Canter, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Matthew Southgate and Jazz Janewattananond.

A par on the final hole would have seen South Africa’s Oliver Bekker seal his place in the Open, but he ran up a triple-bogey seven.

“Pretty gutted, to be honest,” Foley said. “After an eagle and 10 birdies in two rounds, I really felt like it should’ve been my day.

“Tough to miss all three majors this year so narrowly, but my time is coming and my game feels great.”

Michael Block, the American club professional whose incredible tie for 15th in the US PGA Championship included a hole-in-one alongside McIlroy in the final round, also failed to advance at Dundonald Links.

Rounds of 77 and 76 left Block nine over par as Scotland’s Michael Stewart led the qualifiers on seven under.

“It was obviously a great day. It was great to have so much support out,” said Stewart, who is attached to the nearby Troon Welbeck Golf Club and birdied four of his last five holes.

“This morning was really quite tough, then the wind died a little bit in the afternoon. I’m just delighted, absolutely delighted.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A disappointed Block joked with reporters: “I suck! Can you put that in a headline and we’re good?

“I was hoping for firm and fast and I didn’t get it. The rain hampered that fact and I’m not long enough to hang. I had a lot of four irons into par fours and I have no chance doing that, so I’m not going to score well.

“But I am going to come back next year.”

Marco Penge finished second behind Stewart with the final two spots decided in a three-man play-off, Connor McKinney advancing with a birdie on the second extra hole and Graeme Robertson edging out Craig Ross on the fifth.

Galway’s Ronan Mullarney missed out on a three for two playoff by two shots at Dundonald Links.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace, who carded the lowest round in Open history (62) in 2017, qualified at Royal Cinque Ports, along with fellow South African Martin Rohwer, Belgium’s Thomas Detry and France’s Antoine Rozner.