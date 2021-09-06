Sensational Leona Maguire finishes debut Solheim Cup unbeaten after dominant singles win

Leona Maguire was on top form at the Solheim Cup. (AP Photo/David Dermer).

Leona Maguire won the battle of the rookies on the final day of Solheim Cup action as the Cavan golfer comprehensively beat American Jennifer Kupcho 5&4 in the singles.

Europe entered the last day of action with a narrow 9-7 lead but Maguire put the first point on the board as her early victory pushed her side out to three in front.

Maguire is the only competitor to play in all five rounds and she leaves Toldeo, Ohio with four and a half points from five matches on her debut in the contest.

The 26-year-old told Sky Sports: “The goal was to get my point, that’s all I can do.

“I’ve given it my absolute all this week, I couldn’t have given anything more. I couldn’t have asked for a better week and hopefully the girls can finish it off.”

Maguire's sensational start on the front nine gave Kupcho, who entered the match unbeaten, no chance.

She raced four up through just seven holes after making an eagle at the second and birdies at the fourth, sixth and seventh.

The rest of the matches are still ongoing.

More to follow...