Second win in seven days for Killian McGinley as he clinches fairytale MAAC victory at Disney

Killian McGinley continued his remarkable run of form with his second NCAA win in the space of a week.

Son of former European Ryder Cup skipper Paul and ex-LET player Allison McGinley, he followed his maiden win in Pennsylvania with a one-shot win in the MAAC Championship at Disney’s Palm Golf Course in Florida.

The Fairfield University Senior followed a 68 with a bogey-free 65 to surge eight strokes clear of the field.

But Sunday nerves played their part and after finding himself a shot behind with just seven holes to play, he regained a share of the lead heading down the stretch before clinching victory with a gutsy birdie-par finish.

After ripping a five-iron to 12 feet at the par-three eighth, his 17th, he holed the putt for a birdie two before closing out a one-shot victory with a textbook par four at the ninth.

An economics major, McGinley (21) signed for a five-over 77 to win by a shot on six-under and secure a spot in upcoming NCAA regionals as an individual.

He hopes to return home this summer to play some amateur events in Ireland before returning to the US in August for an extra year of NCAA eligibility and a post graduate degree in economics at the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB).