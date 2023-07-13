Seamus Power’s Open prospects in doubt after he withdraws from Scottish Open with hip injury

Seamus Power of Ireland looks on from the 10th hole during Day One of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Seamus Power’s fitness to tee it up in The Open at Royal Liverpool next week remains unknown after he withdrew from the Genesis Scottish Open with a hip injury.

The West Waterford star (36) was two-over for his round after nine holes when he retired having mixed a birdie at the 13th with bogeys at the 11th, 14th and 17th, hitting just two fairways.

He is ranked 50th in the world and 26th in the FedEx Cup standings and admitted after finishing tied 13th at the John Deere Classic on Sunday that he needs to show more form to force his way into Luke Donald’s European Ryder Cup team.

Power has not recorded a top 10 finish this year but still lies 11th in the Ryder Cup World Points List in the race for three automatic picks via that route. There are also three automatic spots via the European Points list as well as six picks.

“I know my golf recently has probably put me out of the (Ryder Cup) fold, but this is a step in the right direction,” Power said of appearances in the Scottish Open and The Open .

“So the next couple of weeks will be big, especially with a major coming up in The Open and then I know that the FedEx Cup playoffs will be huge for me as well. So I've got some good opportunities, but you know, a lot of work to do.”

As for his game, he said: “It's actually getting better. It's been good recently. It's been kind of frustrating things haven't been quite happening. But a couple of good signs this week couple of really good stretches of golf. So, you know, hopefully, I can turn into 72 holes over the next couple of weeks.”

In explaining why he moved away from having a regular coach, Power revealed last year that his hips work differently to most people’s.

“Because I'm right-handed and left-footed my hips kind of work a different way,” he said. "The lower body wants to stay a little bit more left and I see guys turn perfectly off it and it's nice but I've never been able to do that.”

While he is 26th in the FedEx Cup standing and on course to make the first two playoff events and the Tour Championship for the top 30, he is projected to fall to 29th after his withdrawal today,

Missing out on his second appearance in The Open would be a serious blow to his season.

He made his debut at St Andrews last year and missed the cut but had high hopes when he left Illinois on Sunday,

“I really enjoyed it earlier this year when I got to play some DP World Tour stuff,” he said. "And I've heard great things about the course next week in Scotland.

"And obviously, I've played Hoylake years ago at the British boys and stuff, and I loved it.

“And it’s The Open, so really looking forward next couple weeks, and then I get to go home for a couple of days after that. So it should be a great month.”