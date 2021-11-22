Seamus Power’s good form continues as he secures top-four finish in Georgia

Seamus Power reacts to his putt on the first green during the final round of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. Photo: John David Mercer/USA TODAY

Talor Gooch claimed his first PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic held at Sea Island in Georgia as Irishman Seamus Power secured an impressive top-four finish

The American finished with six under par for a three-shot victory with playing partner Power unable to keep up with him, but the Waterford native finished the week with his fourth successive round in the 60s, posting a 68 to end up on 15 under, to finish seven shots behind Gooch. It continued Power’s good form throughout this year, having secured his maiden victory on the world's top tour in July.

Power ended in a share of fourth place alongside Tyler McCumber, Cameron Smith and Tom Hoge. Gooch moves up to 33 in the world rankings, securing a place at the Masters in April.

Gooch levelled the tournament record of 22 under par 260, which was set by Kevin Kisner in 2014.

He started the day with a three-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz and Power and started well setting up two birdie putts in the first four holes.

"To finish the fall season off like I just did, it's a dream come true," Gooch said, in comments reported by the PGA Tour website.

"This gets me into some tournaments I wasn't into," he added.

"But I want to get to the Tour Championship and this puts me a little bit ahead of the ballgame for that journey. The goal is to win the Tour Championship."

Justin Rose finished in tied 12th place with 12 under and six under par in the fourth round.