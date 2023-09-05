Séamus Power will miss Irish Open due to hip injury

Séamus Power’s miserable 2023 has gotten even worse as he has been forced to withdraw injured from this week’s Horizon Irish Open at The K Club due to a hip injury.

The Waterford native has confirmed he’s getting estimates that he could be out for 10-12 weeks

The touring professional for The K Club, Power (36) was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Scottish Open with a hip injury in July and while he teed it up in The Open at Royal Liverpool the following week, he missed the cut.

Power finished tied for last in the first FedExCup playoff event, the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis three weeks later.

But he failed to make the top 30 who qualified for the Tour Championship, finishing 48th in the 50-man BMW Championship the following week.

That put paid to his slim chances of being given a Ryder Cup wildcard for Rome.

The Tooraneena man looked set to contend strongly for a place in the team when he won his second PGA Tour title at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last October and rose to a career-high of 28th in the world rankings.

But in a disappointing 2023, he’s failed to record a top-ten finish and missed five cuts in 21 starts worldwide, falling to 61st in the world this week.

He’s also withdrawn from next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and will be keen to regain his fitness for the start of the 2023-24 PGA Tour season.

Power finished a career-best 41st in the FedExCup standings this year, winning $3,792,807 in prize money.

As a result, he’s qualified for all eight of next year’s lucrative “signature events” in the US.