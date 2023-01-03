Séamus Power wants wind test to make Hawaii’s Sentry Tournament of Champions more challenging

Séamus Power admits he “loves” the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii but is not expecting another record-breaking week of scoring in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The West Waterford star (35) made the 39-man field for the second time thanks to winning last October’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

But after finishing 14 shots behind Cameron Smith to tie for 15th last year, he’s hoping the wind blows as he seeks a massive $2.7 million (E2.53m) payday.

“It was crazy last year,” said Power, who tees it up in a field featuring 29 of last year’s winners – Rory McIlroy is the only absentee – and 10 non-winners who made the Tour Championship.

“In the second round, I was tied for the lead on my 15th hole, shot nine or 10-under for the last 39 holes, and ended up losing by 14. The scoring was remarkable. But there was no wind and it was very soft, so there wasn’t really much to protect the course.

“The scoring was insane, but the chances are it’ll be back to being firmer and windier, so hopefully, it’ll be a little bit of a test.

“It’s never going to be the hardest course in the world. It’s a resort course with big, huge fairways, but at least the wind would make it somewhat of a challenge.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Open champion Smith has since defected to the Saudi-financed LIV Golf. But 23 of the world’s top 30, including last year’s runner-up Jon Rahm and 2022 Major winners Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Matthew Fitzpatrick, all play.