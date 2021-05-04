Séamus Power tops Monday qualifier for Wells Fargo Championship with sizzling 62 

West Waterford’s Séamus Power brilliantly qualified for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship when he fired a bogey-free, eight-under 62 to win the Monday qualifier at Gaston Country Club in North Carolina.

The Munster ace (34) made six birdies as he raced to the turn in 29, then picked up two more to top the qualifier by two strokes from Keenan Huskey.

Australia’s Lucas Herbert shot a five-under 65 to take the third of four places on offer before Patrick Cover edged out Danny Guise for the final spot after they both shot 68s.

The win is a huge boost for Power, who was forced to withdraw before the start of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans two weeks ago after testing positive for Covid-19.

“I’m pleased with that,” Power said. “The game was good in Vegas a few weeks ago and then I had that positive test which was a real shame because I’d just been fully vaccinated and it was going to be my last COVID-19 test on the PGA Tour.

“I hit my wedges very well today. In fact the whole game was good. I’d Monday qualified for a couple of Web.com events before but this was the first time for an PGA Tour event, so it’s satisfying.

“Quail Hollow is a great course and it’s a tournament I enjoy, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

He was scheduled to tee it up in the Korn Ferry Tour's Simmons Bank Open at The Grove in Tennessee but will now join Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in the $8.1 million event at Quail Hollow.

Power has made the cut in his three precious starts in the Charlotte event, finishing tied 13th in 2019.

Playing in the tenuous 126-150 category again this season, Power has struggled to get regular starts.

He is ranked 199th in the FedEx Cup standings after making three of eight cuts this term with his best PGA Tour finish a tied for 22nd in the Puerto Rico Open in February.

He showed form in his most recent start on the second tier Korn Ferry Tour, finishing tied ninth in the MGM Resorts Championship in Las Vegas before that positive COVID-19 test in New Orleans halted him in his tracks.