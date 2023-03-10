Séamus Power to join Shane Lowry at Augusta on Monday after missed cut at Players Championship

Séamus Power might have missed the Players Championship but will be in heaven on Monday when he joins Shane Lowry for a practice round at Augusta National.

Struggling on the greens, the West Waterford man added a 76 to his opening 74 and will miss the weekend action after finishing on six-over at TPC Sawgrass.

But he is looking forward to his second Masters next month and can't wait to see the changes they've made to the course.

"I'm going to Augusta on Monday," Power said. "There's gonna be a lot of guys there. The forecast is for rain, but hopefully, it doesn't. Just have a look, and really looking forward to it. To see it without the crowds.

"I played on Sunday before the Masters last year, and it was special, so I imagine it will be pretty cool on Monday."

Power's caddie Simon Keeling and another friend will be hosted by a member, and after finishing tied 27th on his Masters debut last year, he's keen to see the extended par-five 13th and experience the course again.

"Part of it is to see changes, but part of it is it's just such a special place," the Tooraneena man said. "Get a little look at it and get a feel for some of those changes, but really, until we get close to tournament speed, all those shots are so different.

"It'll be nice to see and get a little bit more comfortable because I haven't played there many times, but just to experience the place really."

Power made three birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey in his 76, and he's already looking forward to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin from March 22, where he lost to eventual champion Scottie Scheffler in the quarter-finals 12 months ago.

"For a Friday morning, it's about as firm as you'll see and the wind in blustery," Power said of Sawgrass. "You don't have to miss a shot by a whole lot.

"I made some bogey there at 17 and 18 where the wind was slightly across and hurting and you guess wrong and make a couple of quick bogeys and you're like, 'Damn, what just happened?'

"I think that's the beauty of this course, small greens and small targets. You hit the fairway, you fancy your chances, and I hit a lot of fairways today, but I just wasn't sharp enough, and that's what happens.

"I had another couple of three-putts today, and really that's what killed me. I probably had four or five this week and a couple more from the fringes, which is unlike me.

"Normally, it's a strength of mine and it just wasn't there this week. I wasn't on the green and the speed seemed a little bit off and golf is much harder than it is and it adds up to plus-six."

Ranked 30th in the world, it was Power's first missed cut since the FedEx St Jude Championship six months ago.

"I'll get some rest this week and get ready for the Match Play," he said. "I played nicely there last year, and it's a course I like.

"Obviously, then preparation for the Masters and in the back of your mind a couple of shots you'd like to do a little extra practice on that. Besides that, keep doing what I'm doing."