Seamus Power takes giant step towards Masters debut with opening win at WGC Match Play in Austin

Seamus Power of Ireland plays a shot on the 14th hole during the first day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SÉAMUS POWER took a massive step towards securing his Masters debut when he began his WGC Dell Technologies Match Play campaign with an emphatic 5 and 4 win over Sungjae Im.

Power slammed the door shut on Im after following a steady but unspectacular front nine with a clinical putting performance on the homeward stretch at Austin Country Club.

Two up after the South Korean bogeyed the first two holes, the West Waterford man birdied the ninth to turn two up before following a clumsy bogey at the 10th with birdies at the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th to claim a priceless win.

The top 50 in the world on Monday next will get invitations to Augusta and while 48th ranked Power (35) would be hugely unfortunate to get overtaken now after putting a point on the board, he can make the Masters his first major by finishing first or second in the group.

"Yeah, it was interesting," said Power, who has launched his bid for a place in Europe's Ryder Cup team by joining the DP World Tour and now faces world number four and US Ryder Cup star Patrick Cantlay, who helped Power by halving with Keith Mitchell.

"I didn't get much going on the front nine. He made a couple of mistakes that I was able to take advantage. I made a real mess of 10, which is disappointing. I was back to 1-up, and he kind of lost momentum there hitting it in the water on 11 and I was able to capitalise and make birdie on the last three.

"Yeah, it's nice to get a point on the board. It's my first time playing here, so I wasn't sure what to expect, but one for one, so it's a good start."

Hoping to keep up his putting form against Cantlay, he said: "I know it's going to be the same breeze tomorrow, so hoping it'll kind of play the same way, but it's a very fun golf course in great condition, and you'll definitely see some putts going in."

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire is in California focused on the JTBC Classic and not next week's opening major, the Chevron Championship.

"This week is all about this week, trying to play as well as I can this week, and when Sunday night comes, we'll switch our attention to Chevron," Maguire said at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, where she's joined by Stephanie Meadow.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, 2019 winner Graeme McDowell is upbeat about his game, patiently waiting for it to click.

"I need those weeks where you post some good finishes and get that confidence and that belief in yourself," McDowell said.

Jonathan Caldwell, Cormac Sharvin and Niall Kearney play the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters while Richard O'Donovan, Gavin Moynihan and John Murphy are at the Challenge Tour's SDC Open in South Africa.