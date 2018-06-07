Seamus Power surges to top of the leaderboard in lucrative FedEx St Jude Classic

Power (31), who had to endure 24 hours of golf in an unsuccessful attempt to qualify for the US Open earlier in the week, struck three birdies in the first five holes and was then set back slightly by a bogie on the fourth.

The West Waterford man enjoyed his five-under-par performance alongside a field including US Open champion Brooks Koepka and of the likes of Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson to hold top spot after the first round of the Classic.

On the back nine in TPC Southwind Golf Course, Power didn't drop a stroke hitting three birdies and six pars en route to his round of 65. He also hit six of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and putted well, missing no chances within ten feet.