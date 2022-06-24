Séamus Power surges into contention with sizzling 65 to keep Travelers fans happy

Séamus Power impressed local member Tim O'Brian, right, with another fine round at the Travelers Championship on Friday.

Séamus Power is hoping he gets more super-fans to follow him around after he continued his meteoric rise by firing a five-under 65 to surge into contention for the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The West Waterford man had to Monday qualify for the event last year. But he’s since become a first-time winner and soared to a career high of 36th in the world and with his confidence sky high, he’s hoping he can keep it going after moving to within a shot of the lead at TPC River Highlands.

“It’s probably my first year on Tour where at this time of the year I’m in a really good spot, not worried about Top 125 and all that sort of stuff,” Power said. “That definitely helps, just easier to play a little freer, and that’s showing in some of my scores. Yeah, it’s a fun stretch. I had US Open last week, I’ve always loved this golf course, and then going and playing the Irish Open next week and then the Open after that. It’s going to be a great stretch of golf.”

He was followed around the course by local member Tim O’Brian, who has followed him since last year when he Monday qualified for this event with 65.

“I saw him, yeah,” beamed Power, who was just a shot behind early pacesetters Patrick Cantlay, Harris English and Nick Hardy on eight-under,.

“Yeah, it’s been amazing. Obviously 18 months ago that wouldn’t have been a thing. Obviously your face gets out there a little bit more, you’re on TV a little bit more, and good golf kind of leads to that.”

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour has fined the rebels, including Graeme McDowell, £100,000 (€116,000) for playing in the LIV Golf event at Centurion Club without releases. The players have also been advised that they are suspended from participating in the Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship (July 7-10) and the Barracuda Championship (July 14-17)

At the BMW International Open, Niall Kearney shot a brilliant four-under 68 to make the cut on the four-under limit.

He’s 11 shots behind Li Haotong of China who shot 67 to lead Ryan Fox by a shot on 15-under as Jonathan Caldwell shot 74 and Cormac Sharvin 78 to miss out on five-over and nine over.

On the Challenge Tour, Ruaidhri McGee followed his opening 62 with a 73 to fall three shots off the pace in the Blot Open de Bretagne. The Derry man (31), who is playing just his second event since 2019 after taking time out of the game due to Covid, was three clear after the opening day.

But while he got to 11-under for the tournament through 11 holes, he made five bogeys coming home to slip back to tied fourth on six-under. He’s three shots behind France’s Robin Sciot-Siegrist, who shot 67 to lead by one shot from Alfie Plant.

Dermot McElroy, who was four-over through 10 holes in round one, continued his comeback by adding a five-under 65 to an opening 70 to share sixth on five-under.

Gavin Moynihan also made the cut, carding a 70 to share 43rd on level-par as Robin Dawson missed out by two shots.

In amateur golf, England’s Jess Baker and Louise Rydqvist from Sweden will contest the Final of the 119th Women’s Amateur Championship after both producing memorable performances at Hunstanton.

BMW International Open, 12.30

Travelers Championship, 6.0

Women’s PGA Championship, 6.0

US Seniors Open, 11pm (Sky Sports)