Seamus Power surges into contention at AT&T Byron Nelson

Ireland's Seamus Power goes into the final day at the AT&T Byron Nelson right in contention following a blistering 67.

Waterford man Power eagled the par-four 14th to finish just four shots (-16) off leader Sam Burns who sits on -20.

After a 10-under 62 on Friday, Burns had a mixed start after matching two birdies with a pair of bogeys in the first six holes.

After two more birdies he almost eagled the par-five 18th but had to settle for tapping in for another birdie, which moved him to 20-under for the tournament.

South Korea’s Lee Kyoung-Hoon finished with a 67, which still allowed him to move from third to second place after taking 65s in the first two rounds.

An eagle on the par-five fifth boosted Alex Noren, who is chasing his first PGA Tour victory, but the Swede’s day was tarnished by bogeys at the first and 13th as he shot a 70 to drop from second to equal-third.

Sharing that spot with Noren three strokes off the pace were South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel and Americans Matt Kuchar and Jordan Spieth, who all shot 66.

Spieth repeated his impressive putting from the first day on the 18th, with the hometown hero again rolling in another eagle putt but this time doing it from the fringe behind the hole.

