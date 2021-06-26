Seamus Power stays in the hunt against star-studded field in Connecticut

Ireland’s Seamus Power and former world number one Justin Rose were two strokes back from leader Jason Day following the second round of the Travelers Championship.

Day was bogey-free and had eight birdies for the day’s best score at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut of eight-under 62 to go with his opening 69, leaving the Australian at nine-under overall.

Three-time champion Bubba Watson was a stroke back at eight-under with first round-co-leader and fellow American Kramer Hickok, while Power and Rose were at seven-under.

Englishman Rose carded an impressive 63 which featured eight birdies and a bogey on the par-four 15th, while Power’s more subdued 67 followed an opening 66.

Ian Poulter and Tom Lewis of England were a stroke back on six-under, with their compatriot Paul Casey rounding out the British contingent on two-under.

Scotland’s Russell Knox, who won the tournament in 2016, failed to make the cut after carding a 68 to finish one-over.