Seamus Power ruled out of Zurich Classic after positive Covid-19 test

Brian Keogh

Seamus Power’s hopes of another big week in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans were shattered yesterday by a positive COVID-19 test. 

Following his morale-boosting tie for ninth on the Korn Ferry Tour in Las Vegas last week, the West Waterford man (34) had high hopes for the team event at TPC Louisiana where he finished fifth with Canadian David Hearn last year.

Instead, he was was forced to withdraw yesterday after testing positive for COVID-19 and is replaced in the field by first alternate Zack Sucher, who will now partner Hearn in the team competition.

“I had no symptoms at all,” Power reported, explaining that he’d had his vaccination 12 days ago and so missed the exemption window by just two days.

“I was looking forward to the week, especially after a positive week in Vegas."

Power will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.

He is not in the field for next week’s Valspar Championship and while he’s unsure if he will make the Wells Fargo Championship from May 6-9 he has high hopes of playing the AT&T Byron Nelson from May 13-16.

