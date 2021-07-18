Seamus Power on birdie quest as he seeks maiden win from three shots back in Kentucky

Seamus Power of Ireland during the third round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Seamus Power will go into the final round looking for birdies as the trails JT Poston by three shots at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

The West Waterford man carded a five-under 67 in his weather-delayed third round to share fifth place with David Lingmerth on 16-under par at Keene Trace Golf Club.

Brimming with confidence , Power knows he needs a low round today to claim his maiden win and secure his card until the end of 2023.

“Yeah, my game, it's in a good spot,” said the Tooraneena man who is 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings and looking to consolidate his position in the top 125 with a maximum of three regular season events remaining for him should he make the field for the final regular season event, the Wyndham Championship.

“I kind of know what my golf ball's going to do, which is the biggest battle really I have. Yeah, I like the greens here. Obviously today after the morning rain they were kind of beat up there in the afternoon, but all in all, in a decent spot. We'll need another low one tomorrow, so hopefully get it going.”

Poston followed rounds of 65 and 66 with another 66 to lead by one stroke on 19-under par from Luke List with James Hahn tied third with Joseph Bramlett after a sensational round of 12-under par 60.

“Was he really?” Power said of Hahn when asked if he watches leaderboards before going out.

“No, I really don't. I didn't realise that at all. It's one of those courses. Everyone's making birdies everywhere. It's going to be the same tomorrow. So yeah, no, tried to focus on my own thing and go from there, but that's awesome.“

Power may not need a 59 to win but if he can pull it off, he will secure his card until the end of 2023 as well as starts in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

He’s had three top 10 finishes in his last five starts, not to mention five top 20s in a row. But he is determined to keep his foot on the gas and if he maintains his position he’s forecast to move to 108th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Asked if it might take a 59 to win, he said: “Yeah, I have no idea. It's one of those courses you're going to try to make as many birdies as you can. I haven't seen the forecast, I'm guessing it's going to be similar. Just more of the same and hopefully a couple of putts drop.”