Seamus Power leads Irish charge after tough opening round in Mexico

Seamus Power was the best of the Irish on day one. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Seamus Power headed the Irish challenge after a frustrating opening day in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Mexico.

The West Waterford star (34) opened with a three-under 68 to share 19th place in the clubhouse at El Camaleon Golf Club as Graeme McDowell ran up a triple-bogey six before recovering to card a one-under 70 and Shane Lowry bogeyed his last three holes to shoot 71.

"It was a bit frustrating there in the front nine, I just couldn’t get the putts to drop,” said Power, who combined eight pars with a lone birdie at the second before following a hat-trick of birdies from the 13th with a bogey at the 16th.

“But I had a nice little run on the back that made me feel better so overall, it’s not too bad a start.”

Chasing this second PGA TOUR win this year, Power was eight shots behind American Matthew Wolff, who made 10 birdies in a 10-under 61 to lead by two shots in the clubhouse from compatriot Aaron Wise, with Chris Kirk and Billy Horschel a further shot behind.

"Today conditions were perfect, we had that rain shower that was nasty for a couple of holes but besides that there was no breeze and it’s the first time I’ve seen this with no breeze," Power said.

"So the course is perfect and the greens are in good shape. That overnight rain made conditions a little softer but it was perfect out there this morning.”

The Toornaneena man is push on after his win in the Barbasol Championship in July and he’s happy with his game.

"My game is not too bad,” he said. "I played nicely last week in Bermuda and kind of okay in Vegas so it’s coming along.

"There were a couple of things I wasn’t quite happy with today but I’ll do some work here in the afternoon. Besides that, it’s in good shape. It’s been a good summer so hopefully I can just keep it going."

McDowell turned in two-under on the back nine but bogeyed the first and then took six at the short fourth to slip to two-over before making birdies at the fifth, seventh and eighth to salvage a one-under 70.

The Portrush man was tied 51st after a six-birdie round with Lowry a shot further back in 69th after a 71.

The Clara man made five birdies and two bogeys to be three-under with three to play but finished with three successive bogeys, missing the 16th and 18th greens and three-putting the 17th to card a level par 71.

Power was tied with US Ryder Cup star Justin Thomas, who was three over through nine holes before reeling off six birdies in seven holes on the front nine.

"I've got to figure out how to just get off to a little bit better start,” Thomas said. "It's the same sort of thing as Vegas, just really having a hard time getting in a focus and just kind of getting in that competitive mind frame.

"Unfortunately, at a course like this, you can't afford to be three over through 11 holes every time you play it.



“That seven-hole stretch really kept me in the tournament, so I'm very, very pleased to do that.”