Séamus Power just three shots off lead in RSM Classic

Seamus Power, of Ireland, watches his drive down the second fairway during the first round of the RSM Classic golf tournament

Séamus Power is hoping his ling game returns to recent levels as he heads into the final round of the RSM Classic just three shots off the lead and seeking his second win in his last three starts.

Looking to break into the world’s top 25 and take another giant step towards a Ryder Cup debut with a win, Power carded a bogey-free, three-under 67 at the Seaside Course at Sea Island.

He’s tied for 11th on 11-under par. But he’s just three shots behind Patrick Rodgers, shot shot 64, and Ben Martin who carded a 65 to leave them just a shot clear of Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala and Andrew Putnam on 14-under.

“It was one of the uglier bogey-free rounds that's for sure, Power joked. “I’ve kind of struggled a bit all week so we're going to go to driving range here. Around the greens feels sharp so hopefully I can get something going for the long game and hopefully make

some birdies tomorrow.”

Power tops the FedEx Cup standings and while he knows a third PGA Tour win and a second inside a month would be huge, he’s not getting head of himself.

“It’ll be a lot of the same stuff,” he said of his mindset. “The greens are so good, you can you can really get the putter going. So just for me, it’s just to give myself a few more chances and see what happens.”

As for his recent form, he said: “Yeah, you know, golfers, no matter how good you play, you're always kind of worried about the current so, you know, it was a little bit disappointing today, but overall obviously to have 600 and something points up in the Fall, it's a great start to the year and another good round tomorrow and I'll get myself on a way the way to (the Tour Championship) in Atlanta.”

He will go out 46 minutes ahead of the leaders with Ben Taylor and Will Gordon at 3:22pm Irish time.