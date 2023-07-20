Séamus Power is dreaming of Claret Jug joy and Ryder Cup glory

Séamus Power plays a shot on the fifth hole during a practice round prior to The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake. Photo: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images

Séamus Power will tee it up with his all-time hero Pádraig Harrington today believing he too can win The Open and join the pantheon of Irish Major-winning greats.

The West Waterford man was relieved to get positive results from an MRI on his injured right hip last Friday, and while he’s lost a little swing speed, his desire to follow in the footsteps of Fred Daly, Harrington, Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry and etch his name on the Claret Jug this week remains intact.

Following some recent poor form, the Tooraneena star (36) felt his game turn around at the John Deere Classic two weeks ago, and he can’t wait to play competitively alongside two-time Open champion Harrington for the first time.

​“Honestly, I was delighted when I saw the draw yesterday,” said Power, an admirer of Talor Gooch, the other member of the three-ball. “I’ve played practice rounds with Pádraig but never in competition, so we’re really looking forward to it.

“Last time I played with Talor, he won in Sea Island. He’s a lovely ball striker and lovely player as well, but to play with Pádraig is something special, especially here at The Open.”

When Harrington won at Carnoustie in 2007 to end a 60-year wait for an Irish Major win dating back to Daly’s breakthrough win at Hoylake in 1947, he inspired a host of players to believe they could win Majors too.

Power includes himself in that group, and he has no problem admitting he’s dreamed of making that triumphal march down the 18th on Sunday.

“Oh, 100 per cent,” he said. “I think anyone who says they don’t, I wouldn’t even believe them. That’s what you’re striving for every single day at practice; that’s why you’re out there when everyone thinks things aren’t going well, and you’re trying to figure it out.

“It’s those moments that go down in history, and you just want to make one of them yourself.”

By winning in 2007 and backing it up with a successful defence at Royal Birkdale, Harrington made winning Majors appear achievable to Irish players.

“When someone like Mickelson wins, I know him, but I don’t relate to him,” Power said. “But when I see someone like Shane – obviously Shane has had an unbelievable career – but I’ve known him a long time, and so it’s easier for me to relate.

“So I do think it makes a difference; I’ve seen it over the years. Confidence and belief go a long way in this game, you know, just a little shot here and there and all of a sudden, seeing that happen, you can picture yourself.

“I think that’s probably it; when you see someone you know to do it, you can picture yourself being in the situation a little bit more. And I think that’s what leads to it, but we’ll see.”

As for his hip injury, Power is not as concerned as he was when he walked off the course after just nine holes of his opening round at the Scottish Open and then waited anxiously for the results of an MRI scan the following day.

He felt something pop in his hip on Tuesday but added: “It’s gotten progressively better, so I’m much more hopeful. Even today, as soon as I got up, I could feel it was much, much different. Once the MRIs came back, they knew exactly what they were dealing with, and the approach changed, and the results are getting much, much better.”

He’s not concerned about losing speed on a links course where the premium is on accuracy rather than distance. And while he knows he needs some big performances over the next month to stake his claim to a Ryder Cup place, he’s got the FedExCup play-offs to look forward to after seeing a noticeable improvement in his iron play in Illinois.

“One of those automatic spots is difficult to get, so you’re relying on a pick, but obviously, if you play well and especially in a tournament like this, it’s going to go a long way,” said Power, who is 26th in the FedEx Cup standings. Like Sepp Straka, he’s on track to join the likes of Ryder Cup certainties Jon Rahm, McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose at the 30-man Tour Championship.

“Obviously, guys who have played recently like Sepp Straka in the US and Bob MacIntyre last week, it’s going to be hard to not pick them,” he said. “I feel like I’m going to need a good stretch of golf here, but I do have some big tournaments and some of the play-offs where I know if I can do some good stuff, I’m going to have a chance.

“For a lot of guys, this is their last-chance saloon. I feel like I still have it in my hands, and I think that’s where we want it, but obviously, you still have to have good results.”

Believing he’s got everything to gain and nothing to lose, he added: “I’ve got here and then three play-off events. If I can get four good results down, I think it’s going be hard to keep me off the team.”