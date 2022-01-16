Seamus Power in contention for second PGA Tour win in Hawaii after strong finish on day three

SÉAMUS POWER combined endless patience and unshakeable confidence in his game to birdie three of his last four holes to keep his second PGA TOUR win in his sights at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The West Waterford star missed five chances between 10 and 20 feet in his first seven holes at idyllic Waialae Country Club near Honolulu and fell outside the top 20 before he finished strongly and fired a five-under 65 to jump into a tie for third.

After following birdies at the eighth and ninth with another five pars, the Tooraneena man rattled in birdies at the 15th, 17th and 18th to go into the final round tied for third, just four shots behind American Russell Henley on 14-under par.

“Today was a good day, to be honest,” said Power, who could go to 31st in the world and seal his Masters debut with a win and break into the world’s top 50 with a solo fourth-place finish.

“I felt right from the get-go that my game was under good control. It was frustrating for a while. I had good chances in six of the first seven holes or something like that and didn’t make any.

“I tried to stay patient and it was nice to pick up a few [birdies] late and make me feel better. It’s good to be in a good spot going into Sunday again and we’ll see if we can take advantage tomorrow.”

Henley hasn’t had a top-10 finish in this event since he captured the title in 2013.

He’s also winless since 2017, but after playing his first six holes in one-over-par yesterday, he covered the remainder in four-under, knocking in three twos in a 67 that gave him a two-stroke lead over Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama on 18-under par.

Playing seven groups behind overnight leader Henley, the Masters champion had just 25 putts in a bogey-free, seven-under 63.

Power will tee it up in the penultimate group with 28-year old Canadian Adam Svensson (65), tied for third with Matt Kuchar (67) and Haotong Li (68), just four shots off the pace and feeling good about his chances having broken through for his maiden win last summer.

“Ever since I was lucky enough to get the win, you always think you are good enough to do it or otherwise you wouldn’t be out here,” explained Power, who missed only two fairways and two greens in another excellent display of ball-striking.

"But knowing [you’ve won] and having that on the resumé, it does give you a little extra and hopefully, I can use it tomorrow.”

Power relies heavily on caddie Simon Keelan and the Munster pair had to work hard yesterday to keep on top of changing wind directions.

“The tricky thing today as it was a slightly different direction and it was kind of moving a little bit here and there,” he said. “I thought that was the kind of test with the wind today.

“It’s still not blowing what it normally does here, but just a little different test, like some of the holes were just playing in completely different directions.

“You just have to adjust. Simon and I were on top of it and were able to hit it pin high, which is always good.”

Power has had one win, five top-10s and seven top 25s in his last 20 starts, soaring from 434th to 63rd in the world over the past 12 months despite starting last year with three successive missed cuts.

Modestly putting his success down to “finally figuring some things out,” Power has drastically improved his ball-striking and added mental coach Dr Bob Rotella to his team year over the past year.

“Golf, everyone who has ever played it, sometimes it just kind of makes more sense than others,” he said. “But I've been able to get it in a good spot. Kind of controlling my flight a lot better and being able to drive it a lot better.

“My short game and putting has always been a strength of add in some slightly better ball striking and it goes a long way.”

The top 17 players on the leaderboard are covered by just seven strokes, but leader Henley knows he is going to have to play well, having been forced to dig deep to avoid mistakes last night.



“Guys are so good out here,” Henley said. “You just have to play at such a high level for so long to be in contention. So hopefully, I can keep doing that and play well tomorrow, give myself a chance on the back nine.”