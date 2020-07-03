Seamus Power hits blemish-free 66 to share clubhouse lead in Detroit at halfway mark

Seamus Power of Ireland watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Seamus Power has surged to the top of the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard at Detroit Golf Club after a bogey-free second round of 66 put him into a share of the clubhouse lead,

The Waterford golfer sits alongside Americans Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff and Mark Hubbard after bettering his opening round of 67 by a shot to sit at 11 under heading into the weekend.

Having missed the cut in his previous two events on the secondary Korn Ferry Tour, Power's return to the main circuit has provided a real fillip after the loss of his full PGA card last year.

The only Irishman in the field with Rory McIlroy deciding to take time out to iron out 'dumb mistakes' following last week's Travelers Championship, Power nailed six birdies in his round including a 45-footer on the second as he chases a maiden PGA title.

After that monster putt, Power also birdied the third and the seventh to hit the turn in 33.

Back-nine birdies on the 10th, the 13th and the 14th followed by a blemish-free finish left Power in a very strong position at the half-way mark in an event where a top ten finish would open up a slot in Ohio's Workday tournament next week.

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Live, Sky Sports, Saturday, 1.30pm

Online Editors