Seamus Power heads home to recharge after missing back to back cuts for first time in 12 months

Séamus Power missed back to back cuts for the first time in over 12 months, but he now has a week to recharge in his native Waterford before returning to the US to seal his Masters debut.

The Tooraneena man (34) had a poor week with his irons at Riviera Country Club, finishing outside the top 100 from tee to green yesterday as he added a three-over 74 to his opening 70 to miss the level par cut by two strokes.

The West Waterford star began on the back nine but dropped three shots in a row from the 13th to put himself under huge pressure.

He fought back with birdies at the 16th and 17th but missed a five-foot birdie putt at the first.

After bogeys at the second and fourth, he birdied the seventh to get back to within a shot of the cut mark, but after leaving himself a tricky 15-footer for birdie at the ninth to make the weekend, he knocked it seven feet past and missed the return.

Ranked 45th in the world, Power must be ranked inside the top 50 on March 28 to guarantee he will be making his debut in the Masters in April.

Having spent Christmas in Las Vegas rather than Waterford, he will get to see family next week and miss the Honda Classic.

However, he will return to play four massive events in a row - the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course before making his World Golf Championships debut in the Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas, which is the final event before the world rankings cut off for the Masters.

The WGC and the Masters would count on both sides of the Atlantic and Power plans to become a member of the DP World Tour before he gets to Austin Country Club.

It certainly doesn't sound likely he will be jumping ship and joining Greg Norman's Saudi-backed Super Golf League any time soon.

"Nobody has reached out to me about that whole thing," he said before the off in Los Angeles.

Power was in good company in missing the cut in Las Angeles as Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka also missed out.

Rory McIlroy is the only Irish player remaining in the field, but he is 13 strokes behind Joaquin Niemann.

The Chilean shot a second successive, eight-under 63 to lead by two shots from rookie Cameron Young with a tournament-record total of 16-under 126.

Young shot a career-low, nine-under 62, while Justin Thomas shot 64 to lie five shots off the pace in third.

Adam Scott (65) and Jordan Spieth (67) were tied fourth, seven off the lead on nine-under, with McIlroy tied 31st after rounds of 69 and 70.

Viktor Hovland (64), Cameron Smith (68) and Russell Knox (67) were the next best, nine behind on seven-under.

Niemann knows he has a target on his back, but he has no alternative but to keep his head down and keep going.

"There's still a lot of golf to go," he said. "There are 36 more holes to go, so a lot of things can happen there.

"I'll just try to not think about it, who's going to be up there with me or who's going to be coming from behind, just try to worry about my game, try to worry about my shots and I think it should be all right.”