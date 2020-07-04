Seamus Power five shots off the lead going into final day in Detroit

| 15.9°C Dublin
Seamus Power is in the hunt for glory at the Rocket Mortgages Classic in Detroit after a third round of 69 left him five shots off the lead.
Power is tied for fourth on 14-under and trails outright leader Matthew Wolff after the American's round of 64 left him on 19-under going into Sunday's final day at the Detroit Golf Club.
The 33-year-old Power is the only non-American in the shake-up for the title, with Ryan Armour, Bryson DeChambeau on 16-under, while Troy Merritt, Webb Simpson and Mark Hubbard join Power on 14-under.
Online Editors