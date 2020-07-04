Seamus Power five shots off the lead going into final day in Detroit

Seamus Power tees off on the 9th during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Golf Club. Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Seamus Power is in the hunt for glory at the Rocket Mortgages Classic in Detroit after a third round of 69 left him five shots off the lead.

Power is tied for fourth on 14-under and trails outright leader Matthew Wolff after the American's round of 64 left him on 19-under going into Sunday's final day at the Detroit Golf Club.

The 33-year-old Power is the only non-American in the shake-up for the title, with Ryan Armour, Bryson DeChambeau on 16-under, while Troy Merritt, Webb Simpson and Mark Hubbard join Power on 14-under.

Online Editors