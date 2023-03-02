Séamus Power finishes on level par in opening round of Arnold Palmer Invitational

Séamus Power of Ireland plays a shot from a greenside bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida

Séamus Power finished with a level-par 72 in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida.

The Waterford native scored bogies on the second, ninth and 17th holes, while balancing them up with birdies on holes four, seven and 13.

Meanwhile, returning champion Scottie Scheffler got the defence of his title off to a strong start with an opening round of four under.

The world number two, starting on the back nine, turned in two under but three birdies coming home saw him move into a share of second place among the morning groups, only for his second bogey of the day at the last to drop him back as he signed for a 68.

Jon Rahm - the only man ahead of him in terms of the rankings - began ominously by reeling off three successive birdies from the first but Rory McIlroy opened with a bogey after finding a greenside bunker.

United States duo Cameron Young and Chris Kirk set the pace for the morning starters as they both carded five-under 67s at one of the tour's designated events, with a 20million US dollar (£16.7m) prize fund, in Orlando.

Kirk was fresh from winning the Honda Classic on Sunday, his first PGA Tour win in almost eight years after a four-year battle with alcoholism, and the 37-year-old dropped just one shot among seven birdies.

England's Aaron Rai was well placed to take over at the top after five birdies in 15 blemish-free holes saw him join the Americans on five under.