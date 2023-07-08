Seamus Power fails to fire and trails by six in John Deere Classic

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 07, 2023 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Seamus Power failed to build on an early eagle as a second-round 69 left him six shots behind Cameron Young at halfway in the John Deere Classic in Illinois.

Power has not pushed on in the latter half of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season and failed to record a top 10 since he followed his second tour win in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with consecutive top-five finishes to move to 28th in the world.

He's since fallen to 50th in the world, but at 27th in the FedExCup standings, he's still got a great chance of qualifying for the Tour Championship to push his candidacy for a Ryder Cup debut in September.

This week represents a golden opportunity for the West Waterford man, one of the top nine ranked players at TPC Deere Run, to consolidate his FedExCup position and show European Ryder Cup skipper some form ahead of the Scottish Open and The Open.

While he opened with a five-under 66, he never looked comfortable in round two, despite rolling in a 25-footer for an eagle three at the second to get to seven-under.

He dropped a shot at the fourth when he clipped a tree with his drive, which travelled just 206 yards.

But while he birdied the eighth from 13 feet and made an excellent sand save at the ninth, he could only cover the back nine in level par.

His 69 left him tied for 18th on seven-under, six shots behind world number 19 Young, who is bidding for his first PGA Tour win.

While he was runner-up in The Open last year and has finished second six times on the PGA Tour since February last year, he's desperate to get that maiden win.

"I think everybody came here this week to win a golf tournament, and in that way, you're all thinking about it right off the bat," Young said after carding a seven-under 64 to lead by two shots on 13-under par from Adam Schenk, Brendon Todd and South Africa's Garrick Higgo, who all shot 66.

"Obviously, I'm in a better position than you find yourself most weeks to do that, but that just really means I'm kind of accomplishing my goals thus far this week and doing my job well. So that's all I can try to keep doing.”