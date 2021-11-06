Seamus Power eyes weekend surge at World Wide Technology Championship

SEAMUS POWER insists he has to put the foot down over the weekend if he’s to drag himself into contention for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

As Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell missed the four-under par cut, the West Waterford man (34) made five birdies in a four-under 67 to move up to tied 22nd on seven-under.

He’s six shots behind American Matthew Wolff, who followed his opening 61 with a 68 to lead by two shots on 13-under par from Scottie Scheffler at El Camaleon Golf Club, and knows he needs two low rounds to have any chance.

“I made a couple of extra putts today which was nice so overall I’m not where I want to be but a couple of good rounds over the weekend and we can get a decent finish,” Power said.

“There were a couple of wedge shots you’d have like to have back, not hitting them as close as I’d like but overall it’s not too bad.

“I’m in a decent spot and hopefully I can do a little bit better again tomorrow. I haven’t seen the forecast so unless the wind blows, I’m guessing the course is going to play kind of similar where you have to make some birdies to try to keep up.”

Lowry birdied three of his last seven holes but it was too little too late as his 69 left him two shots outside the cut mark on two-under .

McDowell needed a good start but bogeyed the first and double-bogeyed the third en route to a level par 71 that left him three shots outside the cut line on one-under.