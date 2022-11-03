Seamus Power continues strong form with good start in Mexico

Séamus Power continued his hot iron play and made three birdie twos in an opening 67 to lie just five shots off the pace in the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

Looking to build on his second PGA TOUR win in Bermuda last week, the West Waterford man is tied for 22nd on four-under after mixing five birdies with one bogey in rainy conditions at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba.

Will Gordon made an eagle and eight birdies in a nine-under 62 to lead by a shot from Russell Henley.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who could wrestle the world number one ranking back from Rory McIlroy with a win or solo second finish, was alongside hat-trick seeking defending champion Viktor Hovland on six-under after a 65.

It was a tougher day for the Irish at the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in Mallorca where Tom McKibbin bogeyed five of his first 10 holes before rallying to open with a one-over 73.

Ranked 15th in the race for 20 DP World Tour cards, the Newtownabbey star picked up four shots coming home but was still projected to fall to three places 18th in the standings.

Kinsale’s John Murphy was also set to fall from 42nd to 43rd in the rankings after his 76 left him tied 35th in the 45-man field.

McKibbin is tied 21st, five strokes behind Spain’s Javier Sainz and Scotland’s Euan Walker, who shot 68s to lead the field by a shot.

Should either player win this week they would be guaranteed a spot in the top 20

On the LPGA Tour, Stephanie Meadow fought back from three-over after 11 holes to open with a one-over 73 in the Toto Japan Classic at Seta Golf Course in Shiga.

Meadow is eight shots behind Japan’s Ai Suzuki and Momoko Ueda.

At the Second Stage of the DP World Tour Q-School, Ardglass’ Cormac Sharvin battled back from a nightmare start to keep alive his hopes of winning back his card in Spain.

The former Walker Cup star began triple-bogey, bogey to lie four-over after just two holes at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club in Alicante.

But he fought back to card a two-under 69 that leaves him tied 16th on two-under at a venue where 22 players will progress to next week’s six-round Final Stage battle to finish in the top 25 and ties.

Four 72-hole Second Stage qualifiers are being played concurrently in Spain and five of the 12 Irish in action are inside the qualifying places heading into Friday’s second round.

West Waterford’s Gary Hurley continued his good form when he made an eagle and five birdies in a five-under 66 at Empordà Golf in Girona to share second place, two shots behind leader Jarryd Felton, at a venue where 23 places are up for grabs.

Tullamore’s Stuart Grehan is tied fifth after a bogey-free, four-under 67 at Emporda while Naas’ Jonny Yates is just inside the qualifying mark at Isla Canela Links in Huelva, tied 21st, five shots off the lead after opening with a four-under 68.

Naas’ Conor O’Rourke is tied for 14th at Desert Springs Golf Club in Almeria after a 68, where 23 also progress.