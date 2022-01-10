Séamus Power closes in on Masters dream with top 15 finish in Hawaii

Ireland's Séamus Power walks off the fifth green during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Séamus Power edged a step closer to a precious Masters invitation when he moved to a career-high 63rd in the world by finishing tied for 15th behind record-breaking Australian Cameron Smith in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Smith carded an eight-under 65 to win by a shot from world No. 1 Jon Rahm (66) on 34-under par - the lowest 72-hole score to par in the history of the PGA Tour.

Just three players had made it to 30-under or better in PGA Tour history before that number doubled on the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Sunday.

Rahm finished second on 33-under with Australian Matt Jones third on 32-under after going 62-61 for the last two rounds, his 23-under under tally a new record 36 holes low for the PGA Tour.

Power went bogey-free for his last 54 holes, but despite closing with a six-under 66 to tie for 15th on 20-under par, he knew he hadn't putted well enough inside 15 feet to threaten the leaders.

"It was very similar to yesterday, I played very well, but it just couldn't quite get it going on the greens," said the West Waterford man, who had 31 putts for the second day running and finished the week ranked 22nd in the 38-man field for strokes gained putting.

"We were talking about going down the last. I think I was 18 under for the last three rounds and bogey-free, and I didn't make up any ground."

Power birdied the two par fives on the front nine to turn in 34 before making a move down the stretch with birdies at the 11th, 12th, 15th and 18th to secure his fifth top-25 finish from seven starts this season.

As a result, he picked up a cheque for $132,500 (€116,681) and moved up to five spots to 20th in the FedExCup standings.

"It's one of those odd weeks, but you've got to make some 15 footers, and my speed was just a little bit off, and I couldn't quite get it going on the greens," he said.

"But it was nice to get some birdies on the backside there today and make it somewhat respectable."

The top 50 in the world on March 28 will receive invitations for the Masters and Power is on track to make his debut at Augusta if he can continue on this upward curve.

While he has already qualified for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa in May, he needs to be in the world's top 60 by May 23 or June 6 to qualify for June's US Open at The Country Club at Brookline.

The top 50 in the world will also qualify for The 150th Open at St Andrews in July with top-five and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside the top 20 in the FedExCup after the Travelers Championship (June 26) also getting in.

Power will have another chance to move up the world rankings in this week's Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Graeme McDowell will make his first start of 2022.

Smith, who won at Waialae in a playoff in 2020, was outstanding in every facet of the game at Kapalua, topping the field for putting and strokes gained off the tee, which is traditionally his big weakness.

He made three eagles, three bogeys and 31 birdies in 72 holes to move to a career high of 10th in the world.

"Mate, it was intense," Smith said after making a three and a half footer for a closing birdie to edge out Rahm by a shot. "Jonny and I played well the whole day. We had Matty in the group in front lighting it up as well. So, yeah, unreal round, something I'll never forget for sure.

"I was just trying to hit one shot at a time. I know that sounds cliche. We spoke about it earlier in the day. We wanted to get to 35-under. We missed it by one. So, I mean, in that sense, disappointing, but it's great to come away with the W."

Rahm made just one bogey all week, but while his tally of one eagle and 32 birdies (equalling the PGA Tour record) was not enough to give him his 14th win in just his 126th start as a professional, he was not surprised by the ultra-low scoring.

"Well, this golf course only has one defence, and that's the wind," he said. "If people are shooting between 20 and 26-under with 20-mile-an-hour winds, what do you expect us to do when there's absolutely no wind. Maybe, maybe getting to 10 miles an hour gusting every so often, right?"

He added: "There's a lot of positives to take. There's some stuff I've been working on in the off-season that was a lot better today. Some of those flighted wedges I hit this week were a lot better than they have been in the past. I still can improve quite a bit, but it's moving and trending in the right direction, so I'm happy with that.

"My iron play was really, really good. I know I'm usually ball striking, but it felt amazing, and I hit a lot of great shots today and even putting was great.

"My Achilles heel on this golf course has been putting, and this is the first time I putted good and putted great. So hopefully, I can keep that going throughout the season and give myself a lot more chances to win.”