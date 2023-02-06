Séamus Power bounces back to put himself in with shot of top 10 finish as Justin Rose leads Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Séamus Power plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 05, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Séamus Power has given himself a chance to rack up his first top 10 of the season after fighting back from a disappointing third round in the weather-delayed AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Tooraneena man was challenging for the lead when he dropped four shots in a three-hole spell en route to a third-round 73.

But despite starting the suspended final round with a bogey, the West Waterford star fought back with birdies at the second, fifth, sixth and seventh before following another bogey at the ninth with four straight pars as darkness fell.

The world number 28 is tied for 21st on eight-under-par with five holes of his final round to complete today.

But while he's seven shots behind leader Justin Rose, he's just two strokes outside the top 10 as he seeks crucial Ryder Cup and FedEx Cup points.

As for Rose, he completed a third-round 65 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club to lead by a shot from Peter Malnati through 54 holes before hitting his stride at Pebble Beach in round four. While he bogeyed the first, Rose (42) birdied the second, then hit a scintillating 215-yard four-iron from bunker to set up a six-foot eagle putt at the par-five sixth.

The former US Open champion made a 20-footer at the par-three seventh and parred the eighth and ninth to lead by two strokes on 15-under par from Malnati, Denny McCarthy and Brendon Todd as he bids to win for the his first title on the PGA Tour since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.

He's scheduled to resume the final round at 4pm Irish time today, facing a 143-yard approach to the 10th green.

Taylor Pendrith, one of 20 players to finish their fourth rounds before play was suspended for the day, closed with a 64 to set the clubhouse target at 12-under 275.

But Rose, who has gone 81 events without a win, feels he's going in the right direction after making his last four cuts in a row.

"I've been trending," he said. "So sometimes when you know you're trending, you put maybe too much emphasis and you try too hard. So I think maybe this, the other factors that come into this event probably help me know that I am playing well and have maybe let that come to the fore a little bit easier rather than maybe trying too hard for it."

Like Power, Rose will have one eye on making Luke Donald's team for Rome and a good finish today can only help that quest.