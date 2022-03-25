Séamus Power has qualified for his first-ever Masters after booking his place in the last-16 of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas.

The 35-year-old Waterford native lost 2&1 to Group 4 opponent Keith Mitchell of the USA but still made it through to the next round of the event where he will face Tyrrell Hatton tomorrow.

The elation of that achievement will be dwarfed by his delight in confirming his name at next month’s prestigious opening major of 2022, the Masters at Augusta National from April 7th to 10th.

His progression this weekend means he will be ranked within the Top 50 in the world golf rankings, thus earning him a maiden trip to Augusta.

