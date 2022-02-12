Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell miss Phoenix cut as new star Theegala emerges and Hoffmann brands officialdom 'a joke'

A general view of fans in the stadium surrounding the par 3 16th hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Picture credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Séamus Power and Graeme McDowell missed the cut in the WM Phoenix Open as US golf hailed the arrival of a potential new star in Sahith Theegala.

The 24-year old Californian, who in 2020 became just the fifth amateur to win the Haskins Award, the Ben Hogan Award, and the Jack Nicklaus Award in the same year, birdied his last two holes to add a seven-under 64 to his opening 66.

Theegala leads by two strokes on 12-under par from defending champion Brooks Koepka and Olympic champion Xander Schauffele.

But Power could not avoid his first missed cut since the Houston Open last November, despite carding a one-under 70.

The West Waterford man was never comfortable all week and after taking 32 putts in an opening 71, he had 31 last night to miss the cut by one stroke on one-under-par.

Power will now head for the Riviera Country Club for next week's Genesis Invitational, joining Rory McIlroy.

But McDowell does not make the 120-man field in Los Angeles and must reflect on a three-over 74 that saw him miss the cut by two strokes on level par.

The Portrush native parred his first 10 holes but drove into the water left at the 11th and made double-bogey.

He delighted the crowd with a birdie from 20 feet at the iconic 16th but took four to get down from 82 yards at the driveable 17th to slip outside the cut line, then drove into the water left at the 18th and dropped another shot.

Korn Ferry Tour graduate Theegala led on seven-under overnight with two holes to complete. But while he bogeyed both to open with a 66, he was sensational in his second round, especially with the putter, as he made eight birdies and just one bogey.

Playing on a sponsor's invitation, he still lives at home with his parents, who explained he started playing at a young age.

"Sahith was three-years-old when he picked up a plastic club, and by six years old, he had won the Junior World Championship," his mother, Karuna, explained.

Theegala has suffered from scoliosis all his life, but it doesn't affect his swing.

"Yeah, luckily it's in a direction where it's not really affecting my swing," Theegala said. "And I think I've been way better on being on top of that, so it doesn't get worse and it's given me no problems at all for a really long time now, which is great. So hopefully just got to keep being on that."

The others players to win the Haskins, Hogan and Nicklaus Awards in the same season are John Pak (2021), Ryan Moore (2005), Bill Haas (2004) and Hunter Mahan (2003).

Meanwhile, the spectre of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League raised its head again with Charley Hoffman calling out the PGA Tour and the USGA late on Friday.

He made the cut after carding a one-over 72 but was furious about a double-bogey seven at the par-five 13th, statistically the easiest hole on the course.

After driving into water, Hoffman took a penalty drop but was penalised further when after placing his ball on the bank, it eventually rolled into the water again.

He took to Instagram to slam the tour for what he considered a poor drop zone and the USGA for not changing the rule, going on to suggest it was no surprise players are looking to jump ship and join the Saudi-backed Super Golf League.

"What a joke," Hoffman wrote, tagging the PGA Tour and USGA. "Dropped twice then place on a small tuff of grass. Turned around the ball started rolling into the water. I was under the impression that the USGA had changed that rule. I was wrong. Had to take another penalty for doing nothing wrong at all. Did everything by the book. It's still mind-blowing that a group of amateurs rule the professional game of golf. I also blame the PGA Tour rules officials for putting out a terrible penalty area line where this could even happen. No accountability at any level here. No protection for the players at all.

"You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour. Players need transparency, protection and consistency. We don't have that under the current governing bodies."

Hoffman, who is a player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board, tagged PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan as well as media outlets in his post.

He added: "Sorry Jay! We need to do better at all levels of the PGA Tour Including myself who represent the players on the board of the tour. If we don't we won't have a tour any longer! Hopefully there will be a change soon."

Both Bryson Dechambeau and Phil Mickelson, two players closely linked with LIV Golf Investments who plan to launch the Super Golf League via the Asian Tour, jumped in with comments supporting Hoffman.

"Agree wholeheartedly," DeChambeau posted.

"I feel ya," wrote Mickelson, who has been critical of the USGA in the past and last week called out the PGA Tour's ownership of all digital media rights as "obnoxious greed.”