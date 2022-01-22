Séamus Power and Graeme McDowell keep Patrick Cantlay in sights in California

Séamus Power kept leader Patrick Cantlay in his sights when he birdied his last two holes on the toughest of the three host venues to keep his bid for a second PGA Tour win on track in The American Express in California.

The West Waterford star carded a three-under-par 69 on the demanding Pete Dye Stadium Course to finish the day tied for 12th, just four shots behind Cantlay on 10-under par.

Power, who could break into the world's top 30 with a win, mixed two birdies with two bogeys on the famous back nine but bar a three-putt bogey from 65 feet at the short sixth, he made inroads on the way home, picking up four birdies.

The world number 49 birdied the first and fifth, then followed that mistake at the sixth by shaving the hole with 20 footer for eagle at the eighth before firing a wedge to 10 feet and slotting home the putt at the ninth.





FedExCup champion and world number four Cantlay shot a four-under-par 68 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course to lead by one stroke on 14-under from Tom Hoge, who shot a six-under 66 on the Stadium Course.

But with the top 23 players covered by just four strokes and high winds forecast for the third round, it will be difficult for Cantlay to pull away on the more difficult of the three courses as Power plays La Quinta Country Club.

"I think usually you have to really put your foot on the gas and make a ton of birdies," Cantlay said. "Tomorrow, if the forecast stays the same, it will not be that kind of day, and it's just, it will be a different challenge.

"So controlling your golf ball will be a premium tomorrow, and leaving your golf ball in the correct spot will be really key to scoring well."

Graeme McDowell was pleased to card a three-under 69 on the Nicklaus Course to share 24th on nine-under, just five shots off the lead.

Bidding to rebuild some confidence after suffering an injury and losing form in 2021, the 42-year old made three early birdies only to see most of his good work undone when he found water with his tee shot at the 172-yard eighth and ran up a double bogey.

While the wind got up for the final few hours of play, the 2010 US Open champion made three birdies against one bogey coming home and does not mind having to play the difficult Stadium Course in windy conditions today.

"I'm just continuing to build," McDowell said after another promising day with the putter. "It's obviously difficult coming to these courses for the first time (since 2003) and some of these nuances that we don't know, but the wind kicked up for the last hour and a half, which made that back nine playing a little more difficult coming in.

"After that innocuous little double on the eighth hole— which is a short part three which had a really evil little pin position — to shake that off and still make six birdies was pleasing. So I'm happy enough and looking forward to getting back at it tomorrow."

McDowell is playing in Palm Springs for the first time since 2003 before heading to Saudi Arabia in a fortnight for the Saudi International, and he's hoping to build some confidence.

"The Middle East with Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Saudi Arabia, it's always a good place to start the year," said the Portrush man, who started his season with some good golf in last week's Sony Open in Hawaii, despite eventually missing the cut by one stroke.

"It's always a nice place to go start the year, but this is like the desert swing PGA Tour-style. And to be honest with you, I really really like it here. It won't be 18 years before I come back.

"The golf courses allow you to make birdies if you play well and you can get some confidence rolling early in the season, which is very important for a guy like me right now where confidence is key."

With the top 70 and ties after tomorrow's third round qualifying for the final round on the Stadium Course, McDowell does not mind facing the tougher of the three venues on moving day.

"I was a bit disappointed that I was going to have the toughest golf course on the toughest day, but in a funny way, when there is so much scoring to be done this week, do you mind tough and tough?" he asked. "Or do you want one of the easier courses playing tough?

"Obviously, we've all got to play the three rounds, and it's just the luck of the draw, but I am looking forward to being out there on the Stadium Course, flighting the ball around and hitting some three-quarter control type irons.”