Scraps of gold bring memories flooding back

Dermot Gilleece

Arnold Palmer at the Canada Cup at Portmarnock: &lsquo;I&rsquo;d love to package this place and bring it home&rsquo; Expand

Arnold Palmer at the Canada Cup at Portmarnock: &lsquo;I&rsquo;d love to package this place and bring it home&rsquo;

They arrived by post at our Dublin office in a large, brown envelope with no address of origin. The only thing to identify the splendid scrapbooks was a note indicating they had been compiled by an avid sports fan named Stephen Crowe, who died in 1982.

His son, Brendan, thought I might enjoy them, and he was right. Redolent of a very different time in the world of sport, they focus largely on the world of professional boxing and on the staging of the Canada Cup golf tournament at Portmarnock in 1960.

As you might expect, the boxing collection contains some wonderful stories, including a report from May 1955 on the death of Tommy Burns, the former world heavyweight champion. Aficianados will be aware that the French-Canadian, born Noah Brusso, gained the distinction on St Patrick's Day, 1908, of being involved in the first world title fight to be held in Dublin.

