Scraps of gold bring memories flooding back

They arrived by post at our Dublin office in a large, brown envelope with no address of origin. The only thing to identify the splendid scrapbooks was a note indicating they had been compiled by an avid sports fan named Stephen Crowe, who died in 1982.

His son, Brendan, thought I might enjoy them, and he was right. Redolent of a very different time in the world of sport, they focus largely on the world of professional boxing and on the staging of the Canada Cup golf tournament at Portmarnock in 1960.

As you might expect, the boxing collection contains some wonderful stories, including a report from May 1955 on the death of Tommy Burns, the former world heavyweight champion. Aficianados will be aware that the French-Canadian, born Noah Brusso, gained the distinction on St Patrick's Day, 1908, of being involved in the first world title fight to be held in Dublin.

His opponent in a packed Theatre Royal was Wexford blacksmith, Jem Roche, who, events were to prove, was "cruelly overmatched". The report informs us: "Many stories have been told of the fight ringsiders adjusting their overcoats, who failed to see a blow struck."

Priceless, however, was the reaction of some smart lads who saw a heaven-sent opportunity in the fight ending after only two minutes. These enterprising patrons "dashed into the streets because 'they could not bear to see Roche murdering the champion.'"

Whereupon they sold their re-admission tickets to "the less squeamish but more gullible." We're told that Roche had "no defence to the crisp and formidable hitting of Burns, and though he struggled gamely to beat the count from a perfectly delivered left-hook, he could not make it."

Burns had been world champion for a little over two years when he came here. Later in 1908, he lost the title to Jack Johnson over 14 rounds in Sydney. Interestingly, the report ends by informing us that in 1935, Burns became an evangelist and denounced boxing as "vicious and full of hatred."

The Canada Cup scrapbook sparked my attention through its enlightening information about a former President of Ireland and his membership of the Riverside Club. Up to this, I have always thought of golf and our presidency as the preserve of Dr Patrick Hillery, who played the game off single figures, notably around Lahinch and Portmarnock.

A piece in Stephen Crowe's scrapbook tells me differently. It seems an intrepid newspaper diarist also thought of Seán T O'Kelly as a non-golfer, before meeting him among the spectators at Portmarnock, almost exactly a year after he had completed his second term as President, in June 1959.

O'Kelly informed him that he not only played the game, but had enjoyed it over areas of the Portmarnock links, years before many in the Canada Cup throngs were even born. That was as a member of Riverside, which went out of existence shortly after the end of World War I.

I've written before about the way many of Riverside's members went to war and never returned, and how the survivors joined Malahide GC because there simply weren't enough of them to maintain a viable club. It was a proprietary establishment, built on land owned by Laurence O'Neill, who was Lord Mayor of Dublin from 1917 to 1924. In fact O'Neill effectively ran the place himself, as honorary secretary from its opening in 1908. But I hadn't previously known that part of the course once covered what is now the property of Portmarnock GC.

"For three or four years," said O'Kelly, "I was so keen on golf that I thought of little else."

Born in Dublin's inner-city, he attended O'Connell's CBS and was involved in the Easter Rising before going on to a distinguished career in politics. Small of stature at 5ft 5ins, he gained the distinction of being the first Irish President to be given an official invitation to the US for St Patrick's Day in 1959, and was apparently a great hit with President Eisenhower. Indeed, Ike enjoyed his company so much that he insisted on joining his guest at various functions in the Washington DC area, other than the official banquet. And given the affection which both men had for the little white ball, one imagines them trading stories of their fairway exploits, Ike around Augusta National and Seán T at his beloved Riverside.

When O'Kelly talked of having played over part of the 1960 Portmarnock links, one imagines he was referring to the area occupied by the present opening hole, given that the first tee was originally located to the right of the present second fairway. Riverside's clubhouse was situated on the site of the village's Texaco Service Station and the nine-hole course was so called because of its proximity to the Portmarnock River.

Elsewhere, the scrapbook contains glowing tributes to Portmarnock, not least from Arnold Palmer, who partnered Sam Snead to an American triumph. On his first visit to these islands, Palmer said: "I'd love to package this place and bring it home. It's a real golf course, where all the hazards are there by nature and the greens are among the best I've putted on."

Gary Player was less effusive. Writing in this newspaper, he claimed: "There are too many blind drives on Portmarnock and this opinion of mine is shared by 80 per cent of the field. If it is necessary, as it is at Portmarnock, to draw or fade a drive, there must be some mark at which to aim."

Still, in common with the other competitors, both men enjoyed beautiful weather, so good in fact that the Taoiseach, Seán Lemass, urged our visitors at a welcoming function to enjoy a "typical Irish summer", before adding with a smile, "even if it is the first typical Irish summer since 1935."

Meanwhile, my current reading is Chastise, the 1943 Dambusters story written by Max Hastings. Which leads me to the occasion when he himself unleashed a small bomb in these parts, with comparable accuracy. By his own admission, Hastings is allergic to golf and cats. "Ten pennyworth of lead can deal with the latter," he once observed. "Golf, on the other hand, is always with us, along with its dreadful clothing, customs, jokes, enthusiasts and snobbery."

Still, he admits to having had a surprisingly rewarding experience on a golf course "somewhere in Kilkenny". And since it happened more than 40 years ago, we can take it the course wasn't Mount Juliet.

It seems he had been waiting an eternity for a foursome on the green ahead, when a colleague prevailed upon him to hit. "You're not going to get anywhere near them," came the assurance. Whereupon Hastings proceeded to hit "the only perfect golf shot of my life" and at a belated cry of "fore!" one of the foursome lifted his head.

The culprit takes up the story: "My ball smote him full toss in the midst of the temple and he dropped like a stone. I was terrified, of course. I assumed I had committed manslaughter on the links. But when the man woke up a good minute later, he announced calmly amid his dazed stupor: 'Don't worry about a thing. Anybody could have done it. Think no more about it.' And staggered off to his car.

"It is unjust to say that Bill Deedes (like Hastings, a former editor of The Daily Telegraph) is golf's only white man. That doughty citizen of Kilkenny in the Seventies remains my hero. Yet I have a horrible feeling that if I did the same thing again today, he'd sue."

And I have a horrible feeling that Hastings is right.