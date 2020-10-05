Scottish joy for Rai as Harrington beats neck pain to secure top-10 

Pádraig Harrington shrugged off a neck injury to clinch his first top-10 finish for almost two years as Aaron Rai drew strength from his Dubai Duty Free Irish Open near-miss to snatch the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in a playoff yesterday.

Just a week after a 72nd-hole bogey saw him lose out to John Catlin at Galgorm Castle, the Englishman (25) made eight birdies in a seven-under par 64 at The Renaissance Club to come from five shots behind overnight leader Robert Rock and set the clubhouse target at 11 under.

As Rock bogeyed the last, carding a 70 to finish third on 10 under, Rai was joined in sudden-death by world No 17 Tommy Fleetwood, who made a 15 footer for a closing 67.

Returning to the 18th for the playoff, Rai drove into a fairway bunker but got up and down from just short of the green for par as Fleetwood three-putted from the apron, missing from inside three feet to extend their battle.

It was an expensive mistake for Fleetwood, who had to settle for a cheque for €630,463 as Rai's second European Tour win and his first Rolex Series triumph netted him €974,352 and catapulted him into the top-five on the Race to Dubai and the top 100 in the world.

"It's a dream come true," said Rai, who drew on his Irish Open experience to clinch the biggest win of his career. "It was invaluable, really . . . I would probably go so far as to say without last week, this week wouldn't have happened."

Harrington (49) made the cut on the mark but despite adding a neck twinge to a list of ailments that also includes a sore knee and ankle, he made key putts to chisel out a four-under 67 and finish tied ninth (€107,866) on seven under.

"I was happy with the round," said Harrington, who came home in 31 as he eagled the 16th thanks to a 271-yard, wind-assisted four-iron to three feet. "I tweaked my neck before I went out and I struggled to hit the golf ball all day.

"When I was standing over the ball, I had to move my whole body rather than just my head so it freaked me out big time. But I stuck in there and managed my way around the golf course and I am really happy that I putted well because that has been pretty weak for a good few years."

As for his injury woes heading to the BMW PGA, he joked: "As my caddie pointed out to me, if I was a horse, I would have to hope I am put out to pasture."

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire closed with a four-under 67 in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey to finish tied 24th on seven-under, 12 shots behind England's Mel Reid. Reid fired a four-under 67 to win by two shots on 19-under from Jennifer Kupcho with Stephanie Meadow tied 58th on level-par after a 72.

In amateur golf, James McLoughlin (41) gave Portumna its second national title this year when he closed with a level par 72 to win the Irish Mid-Amateur Championship at Nenagh Golf Club.

After clubmate Sam Murphy won the Irish Boys title, McLoughlin won by two shots from Warrenpoint's Colm Campbell on level-par 216.

