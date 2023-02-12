Scottie Scheffler eyes world number one spot as Seamus Power moves up the leaderboard in Phoenix

Seamus Power has given himself a chance to capture more valuable FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup qualifying points after he fired a five-under 66 to move up to tied 20th heading into the final round of the $20 million WM Phoenix Open.

The West Waterford man (35) is eight strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, who can overtake Rory McIlroy if he wins, and the Holywood star, tied 28th on four-under, finishes worse than third alone.

Masters champion Scheffler carded a three-under 68 to lead by two strokes from Canadian Nick Taylor, who shot 67, and world number three Jon Rahm, who rallied with three birdies in his last six holes to post a 68.

It promises to be an exciting final-round tussle with Jordan Spieth and Adam Hadwin just three shots behind with Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Xander Schauffele lurking only four behind.

Scheffler can also go to number one if he finishes second alone, McIlroy finishes worse than 36th alone, and Jon Rahm doesn't win.

"I'm in position now," Scheffler said. "Something I talked about at the beginning of the week was I felt like I've been on the outside looking in on Sundays.

"To be in the final group with a two-shot lead, I believe, is definitely a position I want to be in. I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

As for Rahm, he can go to world number one if he wins and McIlroy finishes worse than tied second with two others.

He's also a local resident and as a graduate of Arizona State University, he'd love to win what is now his home event.

The Spaniard can also go to world number one in the unlikely event he finishes second alone, McIlroy finishes worse than 47th alone and Scheffler doesn't win.

Tied 28th at halfway, McIlroy endured a rollercoaster day at TPC Scottsdale, mixing three birdies with a double bogey six at the 14th, where he drove out of bounds, in a level par outward nine.

The world number one then made three birdies and two bogeys coming home in one-under for a 70 that leaves him tied 28th, ten shots behind Scheffler on three-under.

As Shane Lowry returned to the course with six holes of his second round to complete and made five bogeys to card a 76 and miss the level par cut on nine-over par, Power was clinical in his third round later in the day.

Six birdies and a bogey in a five-under 66 left him just four shots outside the top 10 in a $20 million event where the winner will take home $3.6 million.

Meanwhile, Holywood’s Tom McKibbin had to settle for tied 12th in the Singapore Classic earlier today.

Two shots off the lead heading into the final round at Laguna National, the Antrim lad (20) made three birdies and two bogeys in a 71 but was trampled in a stampede on a low scoring final day.

South Africa’s Ockie Strydom carded a sensational course record-setting nine under par final d 63 to win his second DP World Tour title by a shot from Finland’s Sami Valimaki one 19-under.

Strydom, who triumphed at the Alfred Dunhill Championship earlier in the season, started the day four strokes behind the overnight leaders but covered the front nine in just 30 strokes, carding five birdies.

He made four further gains on his closing six holes, chipping to a foot at the last to set the clubhouse target of 19 under par.

Välimäki finished his round with five consecutive pars, narrowly missing a levelling birdie attempt on the last, handing Strydom his second win in the space of just six starts.

In a share of third place on 15 under par were Spaniard Alejandro del Rey, Germany’s Marcel Schneider and Jeunghun Wang of South Korea.

McKibbin tied for 12th to pick up €28,872 and move up to 60th in the Race to Dubai.