Scottie Scheffler eyes Rory McIlroy’s world No 1 spot in the Bahamas

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in Nassau, Bahamas. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler put himself in position to snatch back the world No 1 ranking from Rory McIlroy at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

While McIlroy is guaranteed to end 2022 at the top, Masters champion Scheffler can knock him off his perch temporarily with a win at Albany and after carding a four-under 68 in winds gusting up to 35mph. He’s tied second with Xander Schauffle, Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa on four-under, just a shot behind defending champion Viktor Hovland.

As the Norwegian shot 70, Shane Lowry hit only six greens in regulation in a 77, leaving him tied-last with Corey Conners in the 20-man field on seven-over. Lowry made a double-bogey at the short fifth and a triple-bogey eight at the sixth to turn in five-over 41 before fighting from bogeys at the 10th and 11th with birdies at the 12th and 15th.

In the DP World Tour’s weather-delayed Investec South African Open, Holywood’s Tom McKibbin’s one-under 71 left him seven shots behind South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence at halfway.

​The Newtownabbey teenager (19) is tied for 13th on six-under par with Gary Hurley tied-20th, seven shots off the pace after he eagled the last en route to a rollercoaster 70 at Blair Atholl. Kinsale’s John Murphy was three-under through seven holes when play was suspended and just one stroke outside the projected cut mark on one-under.

Lawrence fired a five-under 67 to lead by two strokes on 13-under par from compatriot Ockie Strydom, who shot 63 on a day when play was suspended for over two hours because of dangerous weather.

On the Asian Tour, Graeme McDowell shot a five-under 67 to share eighth place on seven-under at halfway, four shots behind clubhouse leaders Mathiam Keyser and Sarit Suwannarut in the weather-delayed BNI Indonesian Masters at Royale Jakarta. Waterford’s Kevin Phelan was on level-par with seven holes to complete, a shot outside the projected cut mark in the International Series event.

Meanwhile, Golf Ireland has announced a revamped 2023 championships programme.

The AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close will be a 72-hole strokeplay event as part of a two-year trial, while the Irish Women’s Close will see only the top 16 advance to the matchplay.

A new programme of Women and Girls championships will also be rolled out with the Golf Ireland Women’s Championship Series, consisting of four regional one-day championships, culminating in a 54-hole championship.

South African Open, 9.30am

Hero World Challenge, 4.30pm

Australian Open, 2.0am (Sunday)

All live on Sky Sports