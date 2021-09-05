Saying the wrong thing cost Wright

Media work provides constant reminders of the dangers of a mental slip. Even simple sporting pursuits can become minefields, especially if they happen to involve a participant’s sexuality.

This was the experience of Ben Wright, an English-born golf writer and broadcaster, who died last Sunday, aged 88. And it is fascinating to note how appreciations of his undoubted talent have since been set against one, notorious error of judgement.

My first Open Championship working for The Irish Times was at Royal St George’s in 1981. That was when the organisers of the media centre believed they had found clever commonality in seating me beside the representative of the Financial Times, who happened to be the bold Ben.

As things transpired, I didn’t see much of him, given his considerable commitments with CBS television. Once a two-handicap golfer, he was filling the chair created by Henry Longhurst, also known as the Nigel Bruce chair because the occupant’s duties historically consisted of tossing in a timely “Oh, dear!”, in the manner of Sherlock Holmes’s befuddled friend, Dr Watson, immortalised on film by Bruce.

Having moved to the US, Wright had reached the peak of his powers when some rather odd happenings were making headlines on this side of the pond. Among these was the experience of journalist Liz Kahn in being frog-marched out of the Royal and Ancient clubhouse where she attempted to enter the locker-room during the 1990 Open Championship at St Andrews.

By way of refreshing my memory, I phoned her last week at her home in Barnet. Though some years have passed since we last met, it was a joy to note that she retained her charming sense of fun, while expressing her pride at being a great-grandmother, with another great-grandchild on the way.

“I was bodily evicted,” she laughed. “Which makes me unique, I imagine.” She then explained how the assistant secretary of the R and A had assured her in advance that as an accredited woman journalist she would be allowed in the locker-room for The Open.

“When the occasion arrived,” she went on, “I confidently headed downstairs to the locker-room to do a story on Gary Player, I think. But when I arrived there, the attendant practically shouted ‘You’re not allowed down here.’ To which I responded: ‘Well I am, actually.’

“Then an R and A member came on the scene and said, ‘You are certainly not allowed here.’ And he took me by the elbows and frog-marched me up the stairs and out of the clubhouse.”

In the aftermath of The Open, the National Union of Journalists arranged for her to meet a barrister who advised that if she took the issue to court, she’d lose. Then the case would go to appeal and she’d win. In the event, she settled for “a lengthy discourse” with Michael Bonallack, secretary of the R and A.

“The upshot was that when the 1992 Open came around, Michael escorted me into the locker-room at Muirfield. Which made me the first woman to be given such access at an Open Championship.”

We then talked about Ben Wright and how, when working for CBS in May 1995 at the McDonald’s LPGA Championship in Wilmington, Delaware, he gave a routine interview to Valerie Helmbreck of the local News Journal newspaper.

When the interview was published the following morning, Wright found himself at the centre of controversy. He was quoted as saying: “Let’s face facts here. Lesbians in the sport hurt women’s golf . . . They’ve gone to a butch game and that furthers the bad image of the game . . . It’s not reticent, it’s paraded.”

The interview wasn’t taped. But when Wright denied the comments, it emerged there was a witness. Still, it was some months before CBS felt obliged to suspend one of their star presenters. And it was a move which subsequently proved to be permanent.

By the summer of 1996, the American public were warming to his replacement, David Feherty, who familiarised them with his Northern Ireland background. Like referring mischievously in a magazine interview to his apprenticeship to Fred Daly at Balmoral. “We didn’t have too many problems,” he remarked, “other than the clubhouse being blown up twice.”

The Wright controversy was still fresh news when another story rocked the women’s game. Muffin Spencer-Devlin became the first player on the LPGA Tour to come out publicly as a lesbian. “Well, that’s Muffin blowing the lid off,” was how some colleagues reacted. Sweden’s Helen Alfredsson, however, took the more representative view by commenting: “If you dare to be happy, people should accept that.”

Kahn, meanwhile, maintained an attitude of child-like incredulity rather than anger towards continued discrimination against women in golf. Typically, her book The LPGA: The Unauthorized Version, didn’t duck the issue of lesbianism.

On meeting certain LPGA players, she wrote: “I found it very relaxing, a nice change to be relating to independent women, to my own sex, and it gave me a greater understanding and more empathy with women in general. No one grabbed me in the shower, made my life a misery, or tried to ‘convert’ me. I have chosen my friends and we remain as we are.”

This was followed by an interview with an anonymous tour player who said: “(Sex) is a huge issue in the sports world. Athletes generally are more sexual than other people because they are more in tune with their bodies, more aware of them.

“It becomes a matter of which stigma do you want? Do you want the stigma of going out and finding a different guy each week and sleeping with him, or the stigma of developing a meaningful relationship with another woman?”

Returning to the Wright issue, Kahn said: “While I don’t believe the women’s tour projected the image he claimed, frankly I think the action of CBS was a bit small-minded. It was ridiculous to keep such a talented broadcaster permanently off the air. Let him serve a specified period of suspension and then move on.”

She added: “As a woman working in golf, I wasn’t allowed here, there or the other place, but I just got on with it. In my own way, I tried to change a few things and gradually, change did happen. That was life.”

John Feinstein, of Golf Digest, noted that Wright never made it back to network television. He was, he adds, married five times and lived a comfortable life in the North Carolina mountains, doing occasional radio shows and writing for Links magazine.

“It was, in all, a full and productive life,” Feinstein concluded. “He was very good at what he did until he went off the rails in Delaware one morning and, soon after, was no longer doing what he did anymore. He deserved to be fired for the comments and for the cover-up. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t a shame.”