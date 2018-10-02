The fall out from America's Ryder Cup shambles continues at pace while in the blue corner, the camaraderie of Thomas Bjorn's Europe is self evident.

'We posted it on our WhatsApp page' - How Justin Thomas' t-shirt helped inspire Europe to Ryder Cup glory

As Europe toast a 17.5 to 10.5 victory over their American counterparts, stories of bust ups are emerging.

Patrick Reed claimed Jordan Spieth "did not want to play with him" and now details have emerged of a furious bust up between pals Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka with the two reportedly having to be separated in a "nasty" incident.

As if Europe did not have enough in their locker already, Sergio Garcia has revealed how American golden boy Justin Thomas inadvertently played a part in motivating Europe.

It was revealed that a Thomas T-shirt bearing the slogan "Beat Europe" was one of the main motivating tools for the Europe team.

They set up a WhatsApp group and the Thomas image was the banner picture. Sergio García said: "There was a fair bit spoken about the picture in the team room when we saw it, and we decided to post it on our private WhatsApp page as a permanent reminder.

"It was definitely an extra motivation, so what else can I say?"

Online Editors