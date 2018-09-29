WATCH: 'Who can't putt? I can't putt?' - Rory McIlroy sinks one before gesturing towards Ryder Cup crowd

The Northern Irishman has found his flawless rhythm at the Ryder Cup following a poor first-day fourballs that saw him fail to make one birdie.

Since then McIlroy has powered to victory in the foursomes with Ian Poulter yesterday and the fourballs with Sergio Garcia this morning.

McIlroy has partnered up with Poulter once again in today's afternoon foursomes against the American marquee duo of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas and he is relishing the challenge.

McIlroy holed out for birdie on the par five third to rescue a point for the Europeans and quickly sent a message to the crowd.

"Who can't putt? Who can't putt?... I can putt," roared McIlroy as he banged his puffed out his chest towards the crowd.

McIlroy enjoys the energy of playing with Poulter, as he alluded to following yesterday's victory.

"The guys had a discussion earlier in the week and it was sort of a little bit of a last-minute thing that Poults and I would go together," said McIlroy after their 4&2 win over Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson.

"You know, we played well together at Medinah. We played well together at Gleneagles.

"It was nice to get back out there with them and deliver another point for Europe."

Online Editors