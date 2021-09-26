Team Europe's Rory McIlroy watches his shot on the 15th hole during his Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course

Rory McIlroy broke down in tears after winning a point this evening and has promised an improved European effort for the next Ryder Cup.

McIlroy beat Xander Schauffele 3&2 to reduce the USA's overall score to 11-6.

He became emotional in his post-match interview.

"I love being a part of this team. I love my team-mates so much and I should have done more for them this week. I'm glad I put a point on the board for the team today," said an emotional McIlroy, fighting back the tears.

"I just can't wait to get another shot at this. It is by far the best experience in golf and I hope there are boys and girls watching this today who aspire to play in this event or the Solheim Cup.

"No matter what happens later I am proud of every single player, I'm proud of the captain and vice-captains.

"It's been a tough week."

Scottie Scheffler won a point back for the USA after beating Jon Rahm to make it 12-6 and leave the home team just 2.5 points from Ryder Cup victory.

Patrick Cantlay beat Shane Lowry 4&2 to make it 13-6 and get the American victory procession well underway.