Team Europe captain Pádraig Harrington talks to Ian Poulter during the Ryder Cup singles matches at the Whistling Straits Golf Course

The USA have won the 2020 Ryder Cup after a stunning show of strength on singles day at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The home team got over the required 14-and-a-half point mark with plenty of golf left to play.

Starting the day on 11-5, Europe had it all to do with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry out first.

McIlroy beat Xander Schauffele 3&2 to reduce the USA's overall score to 11-6.

Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau reacts to his putt on the 11th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course

Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau reacts to his putt on the 11th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course

The optimism was short-lived, however, as Scottie Scheffler won a point back for the USA after beating Jon Rahm to make it 12-6 and Patrick Cantlay beat Shane Lowry 4&2 to make it 13-6 and get the American victory procession well underway.

Bryson DeChambeau beat Sergio Garcia 3&2 to move USA to 14, and half a point from taking the competition.

It fell to Collin Morikawa to claim the half-point needed in his tied match against Viktor Hovland and send the home crowd wild.

Brooks Koepka was up next to make it 15.5 to 6.5 with his 2&1 win over Bernd Wiesberger.

Dustin Johnson became only the third man in Ryder Cup history to win all five of his matches when he beat Paul Casey to make it 17.5 to 6.5.

However, Ian Poulter kept his unbeaten Ryder singles record intact with a 3&2 win over Tony Finau, making the overall score 17.5 to 7.5 in USA's favour.

Lee Westwood scored an important point for Europe in his win over Harris English to make it 17.5 to 8.5.

Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood halved their point, while Daniel Berger beat Matt Fitzpatrick in the final match to finish on 19-9 - the largest winning margin in the modern era.

Asked about the key to success, USA captain Steve Stricker added: "Everything about it. These guys all came together.

"They had a mission this week and you could tell, they played great and they came together.

"I mean, Brooks and Bryson (who have had a long-running feud) wanted to play together; that's how much it came together.

"That shows a lot about this whole team."