US Ryder Cup automatic team spots decided: Morikawa, Johnson, DeChambeau, Koepka, Thomas and Cantlay to face Europe

Patrick Cantlay holds the BMW Championship golf tournament trophy, left, and the FedEx Cup after winning the tournament, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. Photo: AP

The six automatic places on the US Ryder Cup team have been decided, with world No 10 Patrick Cantlay taking the final spot with his win in Sunday’s BMW Championship.

Cantlay’s play-off victory over Bryson DeChambeau earned him enough Ryder Cup points to leapfrog Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele and take sixth position and secure the 29-year-old his Ryder Cup debut.

The six automatic places are taken by Open champion and world No 3 Collin Morikawa, world No 2 Dustin Johnson, the sixth-ranked DeChambeau, world No 8 Brooks Koepka, the fifth-ranked Justin Thomas and Cantlay, currently ranked 10th.

US captain Steve Stricker will name his six wild cards following the Tour Championship, which begins on Thursday.

On Ryder Cup points, the next six contenders in order are Finau, Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Patrick Reed and Daniel Berger.

The 43rd Ryder Cup takes place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 24-26.