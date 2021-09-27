Time to rejoice at USA’s Ryder Cup win – not revile them

Fair play to the Yanks. America’s overwhelming victory is exactly what the Ryder Cup needed.

Three years ago the USA’s supine performance in Paris as they went down to a seventh defeat in nine matches sparked suggestions that their current generation of golfers were losing interest in the event.

We can forget about that one for a while. If the Americans seemed unusually fired up at Whistling Straits it may have been because the aftermath of that defeat still stung.

The vanquished favourites were roundly derided for a lack of team spirit, a shortage of pride and an excess of selfishness.

Invidious comparisons were made between the spoilt brats of the American team and the wholesome, down-to-earth ordinary millionaires in the street who’d defeated them.

So it’s understandable that this time round a ferocious focus enabled the Americans to show their very best form. Steve Stricker’s side, with five rookies and eight players aged 28 or under, may be the youngest and most inexperienced the USA has ever fielded.

But in outclassing the Europeans they were only doing what they do most of the time. Americans fill eight of the top 10 places in the world rankings. They have won eight of the last 10 Majors to Europe’s one.

There’s no point criticising the European players. The gulf in talent between the two sides meant that if the home side had their heads in the game there could be no beating them.

There’s also no point looking for excuses. But that won’t stop some European partisans. Even on Saturday night when it was clear that the visitors were out of their depth, a Sky pundit was still suggesting that the home crowd had in some way affected the result.

The truth is you could have played this Ryder Cup behind closed doors and Pádraig Harrington’s side would still have had their a***s handed to them.

We might as well face up to it. Because there’s only one thing more tedious than Brad or Chet or Chip shouting, “Get in the hole,” and that’s someone from this side of the pond complaining about them doing it.

The implication that the American victory would be achieved by unfair means because of the crowd was being floated even before the competition started. Yet most American crowd behaviour is not very different from the type of thing which we describe as “raucous” or “enthusiastic”, when it happens in Europe.

There were boos aimed at American players in 2018 and cheering as an opposition shot goes astray is hardly unprecedented behaviour from fans of either side.

Yet there’s something about the Ryder Cup which makes otherwise sane people start decrying “coarse American behaviour”, and the like as though they were retired sergeant majors writing to the Daily Telegraph to complain that Jazz and Hollywood are subverting Western society.

There’s no need for this kind of prissiness. Or for people writing that Brooks Koepka, “displayed entitlement”, when debating with officials on Saturday. Not everything has to be enlisted into some tiresome Culture War.

Accusing American fans and players of being, “classless” is also a bit rich coming from the kind of people whose idea of class would be Andrea Bocelli singing a duet with Barbra Streisand on the 18th green at The K Club.

The thing is that the Ryder Cup needs Brad and Chet and Chip and their attempts to persuade a ball already flying through the air to drop into a bunker or a water hazard. It’s precisely this kind of American misbehaviour which gives the competition much of its meaning.

Hasn’t every European victory in the past two decades taken place in the shadow of Brookline and the American team charging across the green to celebrate Justin Leonard’s putt? Wasn’t enormous mileage knocked out of the fact that Corey Pavin wore a Desert Storm baseball cap in 1991? You’d swear it was some kind of secret weapon.

If the Americans didn’t whoop and holler and rub European noses in it, then we couldn’t look forward to Europe trying to repeat the dose two years later. And then where would we be?

A European team is a pretty nebulous and bloodless concept to get behind. Nobody gets too excited about their continental identity. The Ryder Cup has always been about sticking it to the Yanks and taking them down a peg.

That’s why the build-up to the next competition, with the USA trying to win away from home for the first time in 30 years, will be full of references to the way our brave boys were ambushed in Wisconsin by the unruly natives.

But next time round let’s give the pearl-clutching a rest.

On Saturday night, Shane Lowry got right into the spirit of the thing and celebrated a superb putt by bellowing his defiance at the home gallery.

It was a great moment yet Sky’s reaction was to immediately apologise to anyone at home who might have been offended by the Irishman’s language.

A loud-mouthed Yank might be a pain in the neck. But a tight-assed Brit is much worse.

Justin Thomas egging on the crowd and drinking a beer on the first tee after finishing his duty on Saturday may not exactly be in the spirit of Old Tom Morris but it was pretty good craic.

Europeans consoling themselves for the fact that while Americans may possess more money and better teeth, they are a loud, obnoxious and uncivilised crew got old a long time ago. Why be a sore loser?

The better team won fair and square. Roll on Rome 2023.