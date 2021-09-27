| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Time to rejoice at USA’s Ryder Cup win – not revile them

Eamonn Sweeney

Talking point

Shane Lowry and Patrick Cantlay pose on the 1st hole during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images Expand

Close

Shane Lowry and Patrick Cantlay pose on the 1st hole during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Shane Lowry and Patrick Cantlay pose on the 1st hole during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Shane Lowry and Patrick Cantlay pose on the 1st hole during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Fair play to the Yanks. America’s overwhelming victory is exactly what the Ryder Cup needed.

Three years ago the USA’s supine performance in Paris as they went down to a seventh defeat in nine matches sparked suggestions that their current generation of golfers were losing interest in the event.

We can forget about that one for a while. If the Americans seemed unusually fired up at Whistling Straits it may have been because the aftermath of that defeat still stung.

Top Videos

Privacy