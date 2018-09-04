Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were both selected by US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk as wildcard picks to face Europe later this year.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were both selected by US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk as wildcard picks to face Europe later this year.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson set to play at 2018 Ryder Cup as Jim Furyk names three captain's picks

Le Golf National outside Paris will play host to the 2018 tournament, with Thomas Bjorn's European team looking to win back the trophy they lost in America in 2016.

Furyk announced at a news conference tonight that Woods, Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are the first three of his wildcard picks. Woods has rocketed back into form in 2018 after a long absence from the game through injury.

He has yet to win since making his comeback but was in contention at both the Open Championship and the PGA Championship while Phil Mickelson also won his first PGA Tour event since 2013 at the WGC-Mexico Championship in May.

Furyk also announced that David Duval, Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar would be joining him as vice-captains.

Thomas Bjorn will name his captain's picks tomorrow.

Online Editors